ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Lane shifts on Hancock Expressway start July 5

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXmAF_0gUi4tzj00

COLORADO SPRINGS — There will be lane shifts and lane reductions on the Hancock Expressway starting Tuesday, July 5.

Starting Tuesday, all traffic going over the Hancock Expressway Bridge over Spring Creek will be moved to the eastbound side of the bridge to allow for maintenance. There will be one lane of traffic open in each direction.

When the work is complete in the west bound lanes, all traffic going over the Hancock Expressway Bridge will be moved to the westbound side of the bridge, where there will also be one lane of traffic open in each direction. The project duration is expected to be 20 weeks.

Drivers should plan on taking alternate routes during the project. For the safety and expediency of construction and the safety of the traveling public, the City of Colorado Springs asks motorists to pay close attention to posted speed limits and signs throughout the project area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

2005 draining, lining, refilling of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs revisited

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the Parks & Recreation Department works with Colorado Springs Utilities to determine whether an unusual amount of water is leaking or seeping from Prospect Lake, it's not the first time this has been a possible concern. In 2005, lake seepage reduced the water level enough that officials drained the The post 2005 draining, lining, refilling of Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs revisited appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Citizen effort underway to address concerns on Gold Camp, Old Stage Roads in mountains above Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A coalition of ranchers, outfitters, non-profits organizations, residents, and outdoor enthusiasts has recently formed to raise awareness of and resolve problems on two popular unpaved mountain roads above the city's southwest side. The group is called Friends of Old Stage and Gold Camp Roads, with...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

I-25 lanes reopened after fire activity near Woodmen

COLORADO SPRINGS — One northbound lane and two southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for a time for reported fire activity in the area of the Academy and Woodmen exits. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted about the closure just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. The northbound left lane was closed but reopened shortly after, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Street flooding blocks road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that Austin Bluffs Parkway and Morning Sun Ave is temporarily blocked due to street flooding. CSPD asks the public to avoid the area. CSPD also reminds drivers to never drive into standing or flowing water. The flooding is due...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
KRDO News Channel 13

Assessing flash flood mitigation projects in Ute Pass, Manitou Springs as Colorado’s monsoon season arrives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the aftermath of the June 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire, flash flooding from bare mountain slopes sent water, sediment and debris down onto U.S. 24 in Ute Pass and into Manitou Springs, causing millions of dollars in damage and requiring extensive cleanup efforts. KRDO Local authorities teamed up to build The post Assessing flash flood mitigation projects in Ute Pass, Manitou Springs as Colorado’s monsoon season arrives appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

‘Constantino’s property’ soon to be park-and-ride option for Newmont Mining

The parcel locally referred to as the “Constantino’s property,” located at 110 S. First St., soon will be parking for Newmont Mining’s park-and-ride option. The City of Cañon City is working with the mining company on at least a short-term agreement, City Administrator Ryan Stevens said during Monday’s regular city council meeting.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

How monsoon moisture is helping improve Colorado drought

This time of the year can be exciting with not only warm summer days but with afternoon thunderstorms helping to give many a quick soak of moisture. These thunderstorms are fueled by a monsoon weather pattern we typically get this time of the year not only providing us with afternoon activity but helping the statewide […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department work to get occupants out of vehicle under Woodmen, I-25 bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Fire Department are working to get occupants out of a vehicle following a traffic accident under the Woodmen and Interstate 25 bridge. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. The post Colorado Springs Fire Department work to get occupants out of vehicle under Woodmen, I-25 bridge appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shooting investigation underway south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting Wednesday evening. At about 4:15 p.m. the sheriff’s office stated some roads were closed in the area of B Street and Venetucci Boulevard for the investigation. The area is just south of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KXRM

21st Century Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Oddly three individuals have managed the nutty task of pushing a peanut up the steep slopes of Pikes Peak. Now 53-year-old Bob Salem isn’t planning on setting any records, but if he succeeds he will be the first person in the 21st century to complete the journey. Salem is a collector […]
FOX21News.com

Colorado Springs woman killed after crashing through fence, shed

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman was killed in a car crash on Monday, June 27 on Hickorywood Drive, east of Rangewood Drive and East Woodmen Roads. Colorado Springs Police say 32-year-old Jowanna Gamble was driving south on Havenwood Drive when she drove off the right side of the roadway, through a fence, then a shed, and finally into the backyard of a home on Hickorywood.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcycle fatality on Woodmen identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The driver of a motorcycle who was killed in a crash on June 24 in Colorado Springs ahs been identified. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, members of the Falcon Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), responded to the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Campus Drive on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

The fees for a special event food license are increasing in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) voted to increase the fees for vendors at public festivals, or fairs serving food in Pueblo County. The vote passed at the June Board of Health monthly meeting. The PDPHE says that the increase will provide health...
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

This grand finale will fly above the clouds Tuesday night

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Woodland Park is celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday night – a bit differently this year. The Symphony Above the Clouds is a free community event held every year on July 5. After several years of canceled fireworks shows due to fire bans, supply chain...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than $40k worth of plywood stolen from several job sites throughout Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than $40,000 worth of plywood was reportedly stolen from several job sites throughout Southern Colorado. Now, detectives are looking for possible leads into the case. Tuesday, police received a call about a stolen trailer that was taken from a construction site, just after 7:30 a.m. Based on the The post More than $40k worth of plywood stolen from several job sites throughout Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy