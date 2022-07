The Riverton City Council Tuesday night debated who was responsible for locating a buried fiber optic bank that has stopped construction of the Sunset Drive Improvement Project at the intersection of Sunset and Broadway. The fiber optic bank, containing a dozen conduits, was discovered when excavation was underway for the Armstrong Lateral Extension. The fiber optic bank was not damaged, thankfully, but the estimated cost to move the line and realign the lateral will cost the city an additional $50-thousand. A change order to that effect was proposed.

