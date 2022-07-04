ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Suspect in custody after a person was stabbed in a Walmart in Harford County

By WMAR Staff
 2 days ago
Harford County Deputies have taken a suspect into custody after a person was stabbed in an Abingdon Walmart.

Police say the victim is an adolescent and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will continue to be updated.

