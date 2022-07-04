ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Walking to honor veterans who've fallen to suicide

 2 days ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — As we celebrate America's independence, you may be barbecuing or hitting the lake. But one group of veterans came to Cedar Creek Lake with something other than celebrating on their minds. In the intense heat on Monday, a pair of veterans with the 82nd...

Government
