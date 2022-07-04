ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Dale, WV

Glen Dale holiday parade showcases American spirit

By Gianna DaPra
WTOV 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN DALE, W.Va. — The city of Glen Dale blocked off the streets for a...

wtov9.com

WTOV 9

Follansbee gearing up for Community Days

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — The city of Follansbee is gearing up for Community Days. The kickoff dinner took place last week and events continue Thursday with a performance by the Vince Villanova Band. The concert will get underway at the Doddrill Fieldhouse starting at 7 p.m. Mayor David Velegol said...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County fundraiser to benefit courthouse's furry friend

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Courthouse is holding a fundraiser here in St. Clairsville on Saturday to support an employee that may have more legs and a little more fur than you might think. When you walk into the courthouse, you’re likely to be greeted by Jersey,...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
MARIETTA, OH
WTOV 9

10-year-old becomes mayor for a day in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ten-year-old Ben Phillips can mark being mayor off the list of things he wants to do when he grows up, as he was sworn in as the mayor of Wheeling on Tuesday. Phillips won a charity bidding during the Catholic Charities’ Gala, holding his seat...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Bringing the boom is labor of love for those readying Wheeling show

WHEELING, W.Va. — What’s the Fourth of July without fireworks? Well, the sky at Wheeling’s Heritage Port will be lit up by one of the biggest fireworks of the night. "This is actually the biggest show that we have been able to provide for Wheeling,” pyrotechnician Garrett Pugh said.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

City of Wheeling dipping into ARPA funds for sewage repairs

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Another sewer rate increase is not in the future of Wheeling citizens, as council's next project is coming out of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Public Works Project is in phase 3-B of the long-term control plan, set to tackle multiple sewer issues throughout wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pet Of The Week: Rose

Meet Rose! 8-year-old sweetheart that doesn’t have a bad bone in her body. She’s very comfortable and nice around people. Very sweet and laid back and very robust and healthy. Rose came to the Brooke County Animal Shelter, where everyone absolutely loves her, from people who took good care of her but breed her an […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg’s 4th of July Oil Can Derby

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Wellsburg celebrated the 4th of July with an American tradition, oil can racing. People have traveled from all over the Ohio Valley to Brooke County for the event. This year 41 crews came to compete. Officials say this event has been going on for decades, but this year has been quite the […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Steak ‘N Shake to open in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fast food chain Steak ‘N Shake has staked a claim in north central West Virginia with a new location coming to Star City. The franchise location was originally planned to be built in 2019. Those plans fell through somewhere along the way but were picked up again recently. Star City’s […]
STAR CITY, WV
WTRF

Spending July Fourth Weekend at Oglebay Park

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay has fun activities all summer, but this weekend there are some extra special opportunitIes to participate in this Fourth of July weekend. Cooling off in the pool is always a go-to option for family fun at Oglebay Park, as well as spending the day on the lake.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

DMV new location in Marion County opens

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Marion County DMV driver testing site has a new location in White Hall.  Starting Tuesday, July 5, the office is located at 2800 Middletown Commons. The previous location in Marion Square closed on Thursday. DMV agents at the new location can process vehicle titles and registration and issue and renew driver’s licenses.  […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Nearby business owners question why Club 106 is still open?

Plenty of questions are being asked after an early morning shooting at Club 106 lined up with other gun violence instances across the country last weekend. Four people wound up injured in the incident. "Anytime that there's violence, it's very disturbing, it's very concerning,” said Mark Nelson, owner, Nelson's Enterprises....
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Blame My Roots 2022 artists: Walker Montgomery

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Walker Montgomery is no stranger to the country music scene. He is the son of John Michael Montgomery and the nephew of Eddie Montgomery, so he knows all about the ins and outs of being a country star. “I'll tell you what, it definitely made...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Plans moving forward for new Moundsville city building

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A big addition to the city of Moundsville that has been in the works for nearly four years is finally coming to fruition. Over $12 million will be put into the new city building. “There's a lot of repairs and we're running out of space for...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.   The gas station takeover will lower […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

