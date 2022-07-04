Glen Dale holiday parade showcases American spirit

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — The city of Follansbee is gearing up for Community Days. The kickoff dinner took place last week and events continue Thursday with a performance by the Vince Villanova Band. The concert will get underway at the Doddrill Fieldhouse starting at 7 p.m. Mayor David Velegol said...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Courthouse is holding a fundraiser here in St. Clairsville on Saturday to support an employee that may have more legs and a little more fur than you might think. When you walk into the courthouse, you’re likely to be greeted by Jersey,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV — Independence Day festivities going on all throughout the weekend in the Ohio Valley. Oglebay Park, a host to lots of activities this Sunday and finishing it off with fireworks. "This is always a fun time of the year to be here," Oglebay Director of Park...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The program is offered at the Ohio Valley Mall and provides funds to families who are at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level. A Belmont County organization is helping local kids get ready for back-to-school season. The Belmont County Department of Jobs...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ten-year-old Ben Phillips can mark being mayor off the list of things he wants to do when he grows up, as he was sworn in as the mayor of Wheeling on Tuesday. Phillips won a charity bidding during the Catholic Charities’ Gala, holding his seat...
WHEELING, W.Va. — What’s the Fourth of July without fireworks? Well, the sky at Wheeling’s Heritage Port will be lit up by one of the biggest fireworks of the night. "This is actually the biggest show that we have been able to provide for Wheeling,” pyrotechnician Garrett Pugh said.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Another sewer rate increase is not in the future of Wheeling citizens, as council's next project is coming out of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Public Works Project is in phase 3-B of the long-term control plan, set to tackle multiple sewer issues throughout wheeling.
Meet Rose! 8-year-old sweetheart that doesn’t have a bad bone in her body. She’s very comfortable and nice around people. Very sweet and laid back and very robust and healthy. Rose came to the Brooke County Animal Shelter, where everyone absolutely loves her, from people who took good care of her but breed her an […]
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Wellsburg celebrated the 4th of July with an American tradition, oil can racing. People have traveled from all over the Ohio Valley to Brooke County for the event. This year 41 crews came to compete. Officials say this event has been going on for decades, but this year has been quite the […]
STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fast food chain Steak ‘N Shake has staked a claim in north central West Virginia with a new location coming to Star City. The franchise location was originally planned to be built in 2019. Those plans fell through somewhere along the way but were picked up again recently. Star City’s […]
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay has fun activities all summer, but this weekend there are some extra special opportunitIes to participate in this Fourth of July weekend. Cooling off in the pool is always a go-to option for family fun at Oglebay Park, as well as spending the day on the lake.
WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Marion County DMV driver testing site has a new location in White Hall. Starting Tuesday, July 5, the office is located at 2800 Middletown Commons. The previous location in Marion Square closed on Thursday. DMV agents at the new location can process vehicle titles and registration and issue and renew driver’s licenses. […]
Plenty of questions are being asked after an early morning shooting at Club 106 lined up with other gun violence instances across the country last weekend. Four people wound up injured in the incident. "Anytime that there's violence, it's very disturbing, it's very concerning,” said Mark Nelson, owner, Nelson's Enterprises....
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The cost of a brand-new health department in Marshall County may be higher than expected, but officials believe they will get what they pay for. The next phase of the design was approved on Tuesday. The current building was built in 1955. It will soon...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Walker Montgomery is no stranger to the country music scene. He is the son of John Michael Montgomery and the nephew of Eddie Montgomery, so he knows all about the ins and outs of being a country star. “I'll tell you what, it definitely made...
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A big addition to the city of Moundsville that has been in the works for nearly four years is finally coming to fruition. Over $12 million will be put into the new city building. “There's a lot of repairs and we're running out of space for...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As many pet owners know, many pets end up running away on the Fourth of July out of fear of fireworks. With many setting off fireworks on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Harrison County Animal Control has found several pets that it’s hoping to reunite with their owners. Animal control posted […]
A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide. The gas station takeover will lower […]
