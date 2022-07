OMAHA, Neb. -- A 25-year-old Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for assaulting a police officer. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Darnell David Smith was sentenced Omaha for assault on an officer with physical contact. Smith was sentenced to 33 months in prison to be served consecutively to three Iowa state court sentences yet to be served. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

