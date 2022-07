CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man was dead Monday in Claiborne County after he was hit by a car while directing traffic. They said Roger Estes, 77, from New Tazewell was directing traffic on Highway 33 while a car was driving south on the highway. They said Estes was hit by the car on Monday.

