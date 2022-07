BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Cannons were fired to commemorate those who have served and to start the 150-year celebration of Bark River. The town was founded in 1871, but the celebration last year was postponed due to COVID-19. “It’s a privilege to shoot it in honor of this event and the others feel the same way,” Cannoneer George Potvin said.

BARK RIVER, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO