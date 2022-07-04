ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

July 4 Appleton abortion protesters: 'We never should stop speaking'

By Jorge Rodas
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis.–– Ashley Ostermann spent her Independence Day fighting for what she feels is a fundamental right: The right to abortion. “We’re celebrating freedom, but half of our population just got their freedom taken away,” Ostermann said. “We no longer have...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 6

Stu Pidasso
2d ago

That's what that was???? I thought a cattle truck tipped over on College Avenue.

Reply(2)
7
ivry nelson
2d ago

You all should move to a more liberal state. Be with your own kind, That would show us.

Reply
5
 

wtaq.com

Court Rules That State Can Prosecute Crimes Between Oneida Nation Members

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The state can prosecute crimes which take place on Oneida Nation land and between tribal members, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday. Douglas House, 74, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault and sentenced to five years in prison for the June, 2018 incident at a Hobart home.
ONEIDA, WI
WNCY

4th Of July Fireworks Over Abortion

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fourth of July is all about celebrating independence, but some Americans are saying they can’t celebrate their freedom anymore, ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Over a thousand people gathered at Houdini Plaza Monday to voice their anger over the Supreme Court’s...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hundreds gather in Appleton on Fourth of July to protest Roe v. Wade decision

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday didn’t stop protesters in Appleton from expressing their thoughts about the Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade. When the Supreme Court stripped away a women’s constitutional right to an abortion on June 24, Wisconsin reverted back to an 1849 law that banned abortions. It states that any person, other than the mother, who intentionally destroys the life of an unborn child is guilty of a Class H felony.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Humane Society sees uptick of strays following the 4th of July

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says the days following the fourth of July are some of the busiest of the year for them. In the one day since independence day shelter is already seeing an uptick of intakes, and said they expect more strays to come their way as many have posted on social media about both lost and found pets.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh veteran wins 2022 Disabled American Veteran of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has named one Wisconsin veteran its 2022 Disabled Veteran of the Year. Army veteran Adam Alexander from the City of Oshkosh is the hero to receive this award that is presented to veterans who, despite their wounds, have had a substantial impact in serving their brothers and sisters-in-arms.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Todd P. Mueller, 48, Two Rivers, Bail Jumping-Felony, and misdemeanor. Intentional Improper Animal Shelter-Sanitation on 5/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years concurrent with 21 CF 403 but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay restitution to Lakeshore Humane Society in the amount of $1,080.52; 6) Have no pets or take care of any animals; 7) Thirty (30) days imposed and stayed to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 8) Pay costs of action; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined. 10) Submit DNA sample. Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months concurrent with count 1, but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample. Defendant has no sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 3 & 4, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 3 & Monday, July 4, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh passes open container ordinance for part of downtown

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Open containers of alcohol are now permissible in public in downtown Oshkosh under the new ‘Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area’ or DORA. Michael Ford, an Oshkosh City Council Member said, “The real goal here is to find a new innovative way to activate our public spaces downtown during the summer months.”
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Eye Specialists To Move to New Manitowoc Location

BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists in Manitowoc have announced they’ll have a new home effective Monday, July 25th. The three doctors and their staff will be moving from the current location at 4801 Expo Drive to the new BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus at 1111 Bayshore Drive. Their office will move...
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan PD asks for patience as thousands expected at lakefront

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – 4th of July celebrations are everywhere across the country, and that’s no different right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 is ready and having fun in several communities as they gear up for their celebrations. You can join us in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Neenah, and Manitowoc!
GREEN BAY, WI

