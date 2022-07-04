ISP investigating fatal crash north of Jackpot, Nevada

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 5:37 a.m. to a home on the 600 block of Cindy Drive to find the front of the house on fire. A smoke detector in the house woke up one of the six adults in the house allowing them and three children to escape before firefighters arrived. Magic Valley Paramedics treated several of them for minor smoke inhalation, no one was hospitalized. The fire started in the living room area of the house however, the exact cause is under investigation. The Rock Creek Fire District assisted with the fire which was under control in less than 30 minutes.

