Man suspected of lewdness on USU campus arrested after police say 131 pornographic images, loaded firearm found in backpack

Diane Meyzell Hawkes Peterson, the most amazing mom, wife, grandma, sister, lifelong teacher, lover of books and friend to all; a lifetime resident of River Heights, UT died on July 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Diane was born on February 16, 1947 to Horatio Fay and Agnes Marie Hawkes in Logan, Utah, the fifth of ten children. She married her one and only childhood sweetheart, Linden Peterson, on June 4, 1965 in the Logan LDS temple, just a week after graduating from Logan High School. Diane dedicated her life to being a mother, and was a lifelong lover of books and dedicated her life to learning and teaching. Diane loved teaching reading at Ellis Elementary and continued as a favorite substitute teacher even after her retirement from Cache County School District. Diane was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held several callings. Her favorite was being in the primary with all the children. Diane has always had an unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ and His gospel, and has lovingly shared this with all she met. She is known throughout the neighborhood as the River Heights Grandma and Grandma Friendly. Diane had a love for life and shared her many passions with all who crossed her path. Some of those passions included doll collecting, local area history with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and children's books. She was a strong supporter of the arts in Cache Valley and loved going to the opera each summer as well as the concerts at the tabernacle and Utah State. Diane was an Aggie all the way and loved supporting the school anyway she could. Her death comes at one of her favorite times of year when the nation celebrates its independence and Utah celebrates Pioneer Day and her family legacy. Her presence will be missed by family, friends and the entire community. Diane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Linden; her children Stephen (Carolee), Jason (Holger), Julie, Robert, Richard, Carolyn (Chris), Paul, Rebecca (Rob); 22 grandchildren; and uncountable numbers impacted by her kindness. A funeral will be held on Friday, July 08, at 12:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 800 S 600 E River Heights. Viewings will take place at the church on Thursday, July 07 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, July 08 from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Those who would like to attend virtually may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86563431332 . Interment at Logan City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com .

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO