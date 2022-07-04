ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Man suspected of lewdness on USU campus arrested after police say 131 pornographic images, loaded firearm found in backpack

By Herald Journal staff
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man suspected of lewdness and placing “pornographic” images on vehicles parked at Utah State University was arrested Sunday, according to authorities. Anderson Bectemba Barnes, 44, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person as well as misdemeanor counts of...

www.hjnews.com

Related
Herald-Journal

Logan city to repair dozens of roads in July

Dozens of Logan roads will be impacted as the city chips and seals them over the next month. Logan city has scheduled 76 portions of several roads to be under construction through July 29 as part of the program. The chip and seal process allows for the city to resurface the road, giving it a new life without requiring it to be fully redone.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

LCPD post sparks conversation about local panhandling, homeless

The Logan City Police Department asked residents to refrain from giving to people requesting money at local businesses in a July 1 Facebook post. “Please do not support panhandling,” the statement reads before noting a remarkable increase in “panhandlers” at local properties. “Many of those we have met are from out of the area, and travel here for the purpose of asking for money.”
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

UDOT seeking public input on long-range rural transportation plan

The Utah Department of Transportation has been talking with public officials in Cache Valley and other Utah communities about rural transportation needs. Now it’s the public’s turn to offer input and ideas. In a press release sent out this week, UDOT invited residents to go online and add...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Peterson, Diane Meyzell (Hawkes)

Diane Meyzell Hawkes Peterson, the most amazing mom, wife, grandma, sister, lifelong teacher, lover of books and friend to all; a lifetime resident of River Heights, UT died on July 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Diane was born on February 16, 1947 to Horatio Fay and Agnes Marie Hawkes in Logan, Utah, the fifth of ten children. She married her one and only childhood sweetheart, Linden Peterson, on June 4, 1965 in the Logan LDS temple, just a week after graduating from Logan High School. Diane dedicated her life to being a mother, and was a lifelong lover of books and dedicated her life to learning and teaching. Diane loved teaching reading at Ellis Elementary and continued as a favorite substitute teacher even after her retirement from Cache County School District. Diane was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held several callings. Her favorite was being in the primary with all the children. Diane has always had an unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ and His gospel, and has lovingly shared this with all she met. She is known throughout the neighborhood as the River Heights Grandma and Grandma Friendly. Diane had a love for life and shared her many passions with all who crossed her path. Some of those passions included doll collecting, local area history with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and children's books. She was a strong supporter of the arts in Cache Valley and loved going to the opera each summer as well as the concerts at the tabernacle and Utah State. Diane was an Aggie all the way and loved supporting the school anyway she could. Her death comes at one of her favorite times of year when the nation celebrates its independence and Utah celebrates Pioneer Day and her family legacy. Her presence will be missed by family, friends and the entire community. Diane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Linden; her children Stephen (Carolee), Jason (Holger), Julie, Robert, Richard, Carolyn (Chris), Paul, Rebecca (Rob); 22 grandchildren; and uncountable numbers impacted by her kindness. A funeral will be held on Friday, July 08, at 12:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 800 S 600 E River Heights. Viewings will take place at the church on Thursday, July 07 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, July 08 from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Those who would like to attend virtually may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86563431332 . Interment at Logan City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Valley businessman floats plan to buy Logan Country Club

Faced with a $4.3 million tab for a new sprinkler system, the Logan Golf and Country Club is weighing several options. These include an acquisition offer from Cache Valley business notable David Jenkins, a club member himself who says his primary interest is ensuring the future of the private club for the benefit of its members and the community at large.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

County assessor addresses rapid changes, upset residents

Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell gave a presentation to the County Council during their meeting on June 28 to explain the rapidly rising trends of property values in the valley and respond to complaints written by valley residents. After describing the present as “unprecedented times,” Howell said property values in...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Hillyard, Farrell Wayman

Hillyard Farrell Wayman Hillyard 98 Smithfield passed away June 26, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

County reviews court budget, addresses water concerns

The June 27 Franklin County Commissioner meeting began with a review of the 2023 court budget. Of specific concern was how to fill the need for drug testing on a permanent basis. The importance of retaining employees was also discussed. Judge Hunn, Judge Naftz and Kerry Hong were present and Judge Brown attended by video conference.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar — July 6, 2022

Suicide awareness memory walkThe Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold its annual Suicide Awareness Memory Walk on Friday, July 15 at the Bear River High School track, 1450 S. Main St., Garland. Come help bring attention to a serious issue, and help families remember and mourn loved...
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Royalty

Royalty for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo have been announced, which means the big celebration is just around the corner. This year’s events are scheduled for July 28-30. Rodeo tickets are available for online purchase through the official event website, www.prestonrodeo.com, and will be available for in-person purchase at Stokes Market in Preston during the two weeks leading up to the rodeo.
PRESTON, ID

