WISE, VA - Beverly Whittaker Viers, 75, of Wise, VA passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN. Beverly was an active member of the Wise Baptist Church for 45 years where she was always involved with the children whom she loved dearly. She also enjoyed her membership in the Town & Country Garden Club. She loved to travel and spend as much time as possible with her grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly.

WISE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO