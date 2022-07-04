ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Deadly crash shuts down eastbound I-70 in Jeffco

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2886X3_0gUi0TNn00

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A man died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the deadly crash happened on I-70 between Ward Road and Kipling Street. The initial investigation shows the Jeep appeared to clip a sedan while both vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-70 causing the Jeep to roll. Both vehicles ended up on the frontage road, police said.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. His 26-year-old female passenger was also transferred to a nearby hospital with injuries. The people in the second vehicle were not injured.

Improperly discarded fireworks cause fire in Douglas County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIHsd_0gUi0TNn00
CDOT: Deadly crash on I-70 in Jefferson County

Traffic in the eastbound direction is currently being rerouted off of I-70 at Ward Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

