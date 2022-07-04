Deadly crash shuts down eastbound I-70 in Jeffco

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A man died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the deadly crash happened on I-70 between Ward Road and Kipling Street. The initial investigation shows the Jeep appeared to clip a sedan while both vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-70 causing the Jeep to roll. Both vehicles ended up on the frontage road, police said.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. His 26-year-old female passenger was also transferred to a nearby hospital with injuries. The people in the second vehicle were not injured.

CDOT: Deadly crash on I-70 in Jefferson County

Traffic in the eastbound direction is currently being rerouted off of I-70 at Ward Road.

