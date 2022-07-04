ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

‘Feel empowered, use your voice': Abortion rights rallies overtake parade

By Lauren Edwards
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMzBg_0gUi0H2J00

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade late last month, 21-year-old Jayden Oliver was immediately angry and so were her friends.

“We were in a group chat. We are all really upset. I have a niece who just turned one month old. The thought of her not being able to experience these rights was heartbreaking,” Oliver said during an interview with FOX 17 on Monday. “I myself had an abortion two weeks before my 17th birthday. I was in a really abusive relationship. He abused me physically, emotionally, mentally, and my child wouldn’t have grown up in a good, loving family. He put his hands on me. There’s no reason he wouldn’t on my child.”

Oliver said abortion access is important.

So, on June 25 she created a Roe v. Wade rally for the July Fourth Holiday. Over 6,000 people responded online.

On Monday morning, July 4, about that many showed up.

“It’s an over amount of joy, anxiety, honestly anger, with the cause of why we’re here,” Oliver said. “I wish we were here to celebrate the Fourth.”

A scheduled Fourth of July parade occurred around the Capitol building. However, those attending the rally, and another pro-choice one, overtook the parade.

“This is quite possibly the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen aside from my own children,” said Kathryn Watkins of Hillsdale, organizer of another rally. “Seeing this many people come out here and take their holiday and recognize that that holiday means nothing now to us is amazing.”

Oliver said the two groups “joined forces” and marched up down the streets around the Capitol building. Many of them chanting and holding signs in support of abortion access and reproductive rights.

“It started off peaceful,” said Rachel Ponce. “We were right in front of the capitol building and then it just got a little heated. Our message still got across but there was another group blocking the traffic.”

The march and rally remained peaceful. People continued their rally on the steps of the Capitol building, where Watkins said there’s no reason to celebrate the holiday.

“My country has turned its back on me and said that I no longer own my body,” Watkins said during an interview with FOX 17. “So, how am I a free person? How am I an American citizen that has my freedom if I do not own my body?”

Karen Dunnam, who dressed like a suffragette, agreed.

Monday was Dunnam’s second day in Lansing, she said. She'd been attending protests and playing her 1909 helicon at every rally since Roe was overturned, and will continue to do so.

“I like to bring the chants together because sometimes they’re off beat and they need a little bump bump to say things in unison. It’s always fun to encourage people,” Dunnam said. “There’s a way we can solve most of these problems: voting for women candidates [and] electing women. If we have more women running things we’ll all be better off.”

That’s exactly what Watkins encouraged the crowds to do: vote and continue to protest.

They cheered and then started another march.

“Be an ally. Get out and vote. Speak up for those whose voice aren’t always heard,” Oliver said as her main message to people. “You can do this. Anyone can do this. I made a Facebook event and look at what we’ve got. So, feel empowered and use your voice.”

Comments / 23

Popeye53
2d ago

Educate yourself…. Just returns the choice to the state….. totally liberal media scare

Reply(6)
12
Kevin Henle
2d ago

arent these the same people that chastised non-vaxers for saying my body my choise.?

Reply(1)
7
Larry Fry
1d ago

how about we just let this play out. each state is going to make a decision on abortions so when they all decide people who believe in abortions move to states that support it. those who don't believe in abortions move to states that are against it. all states will be balanced and their citizens will be happy.

Reply
2
Related
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Daughter of GOP lawmaker calls on female relatives to rally for abortion rights: 'Show them this affects their lives too'

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has sparked protests and fiery debates across the country -- even putting families at odds over the issue. Jessica Stamas, daughter of a Republican state senator from Michigan, posted a video on TikTok Friday after the ruling calling on women who have family members who are senators and representatives to "show them this affects their lives too," likely referring to a possible state decision on abortion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Lansing, MI
Society
City
Lansing, MI
City
Hillsdale, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Parade#Protest#The Supreme Court
People

See Which States Will Fully Ban Abortion Within One Month

Within four days of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion across the nation, ten states have already enacted full bans on abortion with five more implementing full bans within a month. Of the 13 states that had "trigger...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

10-year-old forced to travel for abortion after being denied in Ohio sparks widespread outrage

A shocking case of child abuse is underscoring just how restrictive abortion laws in Republican states have become since the demise of Roe v Wade at the hands of the US Supreme Court in June.Hours after the high court decision, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, a point at which many don’t yet know they’re pregnant.The new law meant that a 10-year-old who had been raped and was six weeks and three days pregant couldn’t get an abortion in the state, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.Instead, the girl had to travel to...
OHIO STATE
Slate

No, South Dakota Can’t Ban Its Residents From Traveling to Get an Abortion

Soon after the constitutional right to an abortion was ended with the overruling of Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, elected officials in states that are set to ban the procedure were discussing the possibility of trying to prevent women who reside in those states from traveling to another state where abortion is legal to undergo the procedure. “There’ll be a debate about that,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said when asked about the possibility her state trying to implement a travel ban. Any such effort is almost certainly doomed to failure, though.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy