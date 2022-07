Returning for its 58th celebration of summer, the Farmington Founders Festival presented by Meijer will return to Downtown Farmington July 14-16! To kick off the event, festival organizors will host a soft open of the beer tent and food court on July 14 at 5:00 pm. Friday, July 15, the festival will officially begin at 10:00 am with events, including the Crafters Market, Beer Tent with live music, Farmington Fido Fest, Touch A Truck. This year, the festival will feature several new activities, including a kids foam party, mobile gaming trailer, and axe throwing.

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO