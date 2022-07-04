White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting
CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing their game against the Minnesota Twins after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people.
After speaking with MLB and contact with local authorities, the game was slated to begin on time.
After speaking with MLB and contact with local authorities, the game was slated to begin on time.

But there were storms in the area that could affect play.
