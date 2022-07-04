ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing their game against the Minnesota Twins after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people.

After speaking with MLB and contact with local authorities, the game was slated to begin on time.

But there were storms in the area that could affect play.

The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and the team planned to observe a moment of silence before the first pitch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

