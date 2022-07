NEW ALBANY, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in New Albany on the Fourth of July has been identified by officials. Desijuan Berry died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot Monday night in the 1300 block of Bono Road in New Albany, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO