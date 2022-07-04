Suzanne Fry Blount, age 77, was brought home by our Heavenly Father on July 3, 2022. She is joyfully reunited with her husband of almost sixty years, Louie Neil Blount, who preceded her journey on January 24, 2021. Born on July 30, 1944, in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley to...
Mrs. Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022. Veronica was born on November 17, 1965, in Slaton, Texas to Stanley Nesbitt and Jenny Lee Kelley. Veronica graduated from Bangs High School and attended Howard Payne University. She later worked with intellectually disabled individuals. Veronica married...
Robert Earvin Welch Jr., 16, of Brownwood passed away June 29, 2022. The family will be celebrating his life in a private ceremony. Robert was born March 20, 2006 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robert Sr. and Nicole (Weaver) Welch. Robert attended Brownwood High School and was known for having a unique personality. He had a small circle of friends and family but those that he loved, he loved dearly. Robert, as most teenagers, really enjoyed playing video games and Anime. He loved anything to do with the Vikings. He studied their history, their religion, everything about their existence from their war tactics to the recipe for Viking food. He knew about their boats, what articles were used for what, their weapons and the reason for tattoos and different insignia that was used. He was quite the historical scholar on this topic. His favorite tv shows and movies were about Vikings and Zombies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the Ocean, but most of all he loved to spend time with his friends with family. If he loved you and let you in close, you were family in his eyes.
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. For almost 15 years, April Conway has focused her career on helping children find happy homes through foster care...
Wayne Jones, age 83, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are private. Interment will be in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Street, in Coleman. Viewing hours will begin at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home.
McCoy’s Building Supply is proud to announce the appointment of Deborah McMillian as store manager of its Brownwood location at 3605 Highway 377 South. “I am so excited to lead this amazing team I’ve come to know. I love getting to help customers find what they need for their projects,” said McMillian. “Our customers can continue to expect amazing customer service and a welcoming environment when they come into our store.”
Kendall Ray Kent, age 64, of Blanket, passed away on July 5, 2022. Visitation for Kendall will be held from 6-8PM on Thursday, July 7 at Heartland Funeral Home. A graveside service for Kendall will be held on Friday, July 8 at 10am in the Blanket Cemetery.
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Fourteen months after opening, 10 Mile Productions has already exceeded the expectations of 33-year-old owners Hayley and Sara Cox,...
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A Brownwood ISD graduate is giving back to the youth of the community both by his professional work as...
Wesley Roy Adams, 45, passed away suddenly on June 29,2022, at his home in Addison. Wes was born May 8, 1977 in Brownwood to Steve and Cindy Adams. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1995 and continued his education at Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University. He was...
According to a media release from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am, Communications Division of the Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a report of shots fired. The caller identified himself as the victim and stated that he was running away from several people on Belle Plain. The caller stated that he was shot in the leg.
BrownwoodNews.com confirmed with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Tuesday that a franchise is coming to Brownwood in 2023. An email received from Kim Huynh, Public Relations Specialist for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers stated, “We recently closed on the property at 305 W. Commerce St. and have a target opening date of late spring or early summer of 2023. Once construction has started, we’ll have a better idea of the timeline.”
As a new Home2Suites is being built behind Studebakers, residents of Brownwood have had mixed feelings about the new infrastructure. Several members in the community applauded the new hotel, believing that it is going to bring more revenue to Brownwood. They’re not wrong. According to the City of Brownwood, “Oxford...
On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 9:10am, first responders for the City of Brownwood were dispatched to a report of an accident in the 300 block of Avenue D. Several callers reported that a vehicle drove through a building. When police officers arrived on scene, they observed members of...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Effective 7/5/22, the City of Brownsville has increased the threat level matrix to level two due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. During the past two weeks, virus transmission rates have increased, especially for unvaccinated individuals. The number of positive COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1,000...
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a teen was shot during a drug deal gone wrong in Brownwood early Tuesday morning. The Brownwood Police Department says 17-year-old Christopher Holland called 9-1-1 just before 1:00 a.m. and reported he was running away from several people around Bostick’s Automotive on Belle Plain Street and that he had been shot in the leg.
A mobile home is a total loss following a fire early Saturday morning on the north side of Brownwood. The Brownwood Fire Department, assisted by Early Fire, responded to 1414 Main Blvd at 12:27 am Saturday, July 2nd. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firemen arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The home was a total loss. One person was at home at the time but was not injured nor were any firemen who battled the blaze. According to Chief Hicks, the cause of the fire remains under investigation though it is not suspicious in nature.
AUSTIN – A commercial motor vehicle inspection at the DPS Border Inspection Safety Facility in Pharr resulted in the seizure of more than 25 bundles of cocaine from a tractor trailer that originated in Mexico. The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. The total weight of the cocaine was nearly 60 lbs. with a street value of over $900,000.
Homicide investigators are working to turn up a suspect and a suspect vehicle in connection with the early-morning shooting death of a Harlingen man. Cameron County sheriff’s officials say a little before 2 a.m. shots rang out from one vehicle targeting the people in another vehicle as they were driving west on I-2 near Bass Boulevard. One of the three people in that car was struck. The driver then spotted a Harlingen police officer, pulled up alongside at a stop light and yelled for help. The victim, 18-year-old Jaime Medina, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his wounds.
