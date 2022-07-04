ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man punches father, child in suspected anti-Asian bias crime

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man punched a father and his 5-year-old daughter riding bikes on Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade near the Hawthorne Bridge in an alleged anti-Asian bias crime Saturday, police said.

The suspect approached a family from California on the bike path south of the bridge about 3:45 p.m. and started making comments about what he thought was their Japanese descent, police said.

He then punched the 36-year-old father in the head and the daughter on her bike helmet numerous times before bystanders intervened, police said.

Officers found the suspect nearby as he was trying to leave and arrested him, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, was booked into the jail on suspicion of bias crimes.

The man and his daughter were hurt but didn’t need medical attention, police said. Police didn’t publicly identify the family.

Reports of Anti-Asian bias increased last year at a higher rate than other calls to the state bias hotline, according to a report released last week.

On Monday, the president of the Oregon Chinese Coalition, Hongcheng Zhao, called the incident “extremely alarming.”

“The threat to Asians is a threat to the entire community,” Zhao wrote in a statement. “No one should live in fear in our community and in this great country.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man leaves jail, gets arrested

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service between June 20-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 20 A 2006 grey Honda Accord with Washington was stolen in the 2000 block of Northeast Barberry Drive. After being released from jail, a man threw a rock at a person and began putting rocks in the roadway near South First Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. He was arrested...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Anti Asian#Eastbank Esplanade#Japanese#Asians
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.  . The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Suspect not located after hours-long standoff in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance in northeast Portland was not found following an hours-long standoff, according to police. At about 9:18 p.m., on Sunday, North Precinct officers were called out to a report of a possible domestic disturbance with a shotgun in the 6600 block of Northeast Emerson Street. Officers tried to contact the suspect, but the suspect barricaded themselves in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
kptv.com

30 American flags stolen from Washington Co. neighborhood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Just two days before the Fourth of July someone stole dozens of American flags from a Washington County neighborhood. It’s a tradition that goes back nearly 15 years in this neighborhood. Residents line the street with dozens of American flags for the Fourth of July. But on Saturday morning, Jeff Smith woke up to a shock.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

975K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy