Sangamon County, IL

SMTD ends mid-day routes to several communities

By WICS Staff
newschannel20.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District, SMTD, is suspending its...

newschannel20.com

Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington’s Washington St closed effective immediately

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Westbound Washington St. at Main St. in Bloomington will be closed effective immediately due to utility work. The section of Washington St. will be reopened as soon as work is completed, said the City of Bloomington’s Public Works Department Wednesday. This story will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firework injuries in Central Illinois over holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Lutheran High School building damaged by mine subsidence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lutheran High School students are now having to go elsewhere for summer camp after the school building suffered significant damage. The Lutheran High School Board of Directors said the building was damaged due to mine subsidence. Mine subsidence is a sinking of the ground due...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield Clinic helping firefighters train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is getting a unique training opportunity thanks to the Springfield Clinic. Springfield Clinic is giving the department access to an older building to run training drills for every firefighter in the city. Because the building is slated to be demolished, training...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

A Total Loss: Multiple fires on Meadows Pl. overnight

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Emergency crews in Peoria were kept busy during the 4th of July holiday. Around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to the 700 block of W. Meadows Pl. to reports of a garage fire. According to Battalion Chief Tom Sander, once...
PEORIA, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Shelby County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police District 10:. Illinois Route 128 at Main Street, Shelbyville, Shelby County. July 1, 2022 at approximately 1:52 p.m. PEDESTRIAN:. Shannon D. Watkins, 58-year-old female from Shelbyville, IL – Deceased. VEHICLE:. Unit 2 – 2020 White International truck-tractor...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

City Council gets earful about proposed Lincoln Park school

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council does not have a direct say on where city schools are built — a function of the Decatur Public Schools board. Still, this did not stop ten residents of the Lincoln Park neighborhood from airing their grievances to the council Tuesday evening over a school district proposal to build a new school in the eponymous park.
DECATUR, IL
#Mid Day
wmay.com

Sangamon County Returns To High COVID Transmission Level

Sangamon and several neighboring counties are once again classified as having “high” rates of COVID transmission. Sangamon had fallen into the “medium” category over the past couple of weeks, but the CDC has moved it back into the “high” transmission category. 28 Illinois counties have high transmission levels, including Christina, Logan, Macon, and Menard.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

$58.1 million announced for construction projects at Illinois State Fairgrounds

Excavators, bulldozers, and graters have converged on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield as the Illinois Department of Agriculture kicks off a $58.1 million capital investment addressing years of deferred maintenance on the historic state fairgrounds. From road projects and new roofs to structural repairs on prominent buildings, these construction projects, overseen by the Capital Development Board (CDB), are designed to ensure Illinois families will continue to ‘Grow With Us’ for generations to come.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

CWLP, Ameren replacing power lines in Springfield

SRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren and City Water, Light and Power crews will begin a weeks-long project when they return from the 4th of July weekend. In relation to the 10th Street Rail Corridor project, crews will be replacing and relocating overhead power lines and poles starting Tuesday along a power line that runs east […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Arrest made in crash that seriously injured St. Teresa teacher

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash outside St. Teresa High School in April. Decatur Police say a St. Teresa High School teacher, Amber Johnson, was seriously injured in the crash. Rashean D. Vorties, 27, was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Drugs, Gun, Cash Seized From Springfield Residence

A drug raid on a Springfield home has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics, along with a stolen gun and thousands of dollars in cash. Springfield police executed a warrant in the 24-hundred block of South Lowell last Thursday. During the search, officers confiscated more than 11-hundred grams of cannabis, along with cocaine and ecstasy pills. They also found nearly $7,200 in U.S. currency and a stolen 9mm handgun.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in crash investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a crash that left a teacher seriously hurt in April. Rashean Vorties was arrested on Wednesday for Aggravated Reckless Driving by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Decatur Police Department and Macon County […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police issue warning over Orbeez guns

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in Bloomington are issuing a warning over Orbeez guns, toy guns that shoot water or gel pellets. According to Brandt Parsley, the public information officer at the Bloomington Police Department, police have received calls involving these types of guns on a daily basis for the past two weeks. Most of the calls involve pre-teens or teens.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: 2.5 lbs. of drugs, gun found in raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Tuesday that a drug raid last week resulted in one arrest and the seizure of almost 2.5 pounds of various drugs. At approximately 5:20 p.m. on June 30, officers with the Street Crimes Unit and detectives served a narcotics...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield May Modify Juneteenth Observance

The City of Springfield may make changes to how it observes the Juneteenth holiday. When the city adopted a formal observance of the holiday marking the end of slavery, it noted that its observance would always fall on June 19th. This year, that meant there was no official day off for city government, because the 19th fell on a Sunday. But Mayor Jim Langfelder and Aldermen Shawn Gregory and Roy Williams, Jr. have introduced an ordinance to make Juneteenth like all other holidays, so that when it falls on a Sunday, the city would take Monday off.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Memorial Health named as a nonprofit hospital for financial assistance

July 7, 2022 – Memorial Health, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, was one of the top 25 nonprofit hospital systems in the nation whose spending on patient financial assistance and community investment exceeded the value of their tax exemptions. The national ranking, known as the Lown Institute Hospitals Index,...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Old Captiol Farmers Market In Full Swing

It’s happening again today (7/6) until 12:30p! The Old Capitol Farmer’s Market is going all Summer long at downtown Springfield, and people are coming out of the woodwork for it. Have you been yet? Get more information here.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

