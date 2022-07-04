SMTD ends mid-day routes to several communities

The City of Springfield may make changes to how it observes the Juneteenth holiday. When the city adopted a formal observance of the holiday marking the end of slavery, it noted that its observance would always fall on June 19th. This year, that meant there was no official day off for city government, because the 19th fell on a Sunday. But Mayor Jim Langfelder and Aldermen Shawn Gregory and Roy Williams, Jr. have introduced an ordinance to make Juneteenth like all other holidays, so that when it falls on a Sunday, the city would take Monday off.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO