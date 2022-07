For Yvonne Mobley, home is a place to cook for visiting family members and tend the plants she grows with a green thumb inherited from her father. About six years ago, she was living in a senior community near downtown Greenville when she met Carolyn Wilson, community engagement manager for Genesis Homes. Wilson routinely visits neighborhoods where Genesis builds homes to stay in touch with the people and activities. Mobley liked the Genesis-built homes and staff, so she applied to become a resident. She met all requirements for affordable housing and was added to the waitlist for a rental home.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO