SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — At least 17 people were taken to the hospital Monday after a series of wrecks on Interstate 85 in Anderson County resulted in a massive pileup. Nearly 20 vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened about 4:30 p.m. near mile-marker 31 and led to the highway being shut down for several hours, according to EMS officials. The interstate has since reopened.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO