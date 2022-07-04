ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands Turn Out for the Pocatello 4th of July Parade

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people lined the streets of historic downtown pocatello for the annual 4th of July parade Monday morning. You might have seen some familiar faces, Matt Davenport, Misty Inglet and Joey...

Post Register

Fourth of July kept first responders 'awful busy'

Fourth of July weekend brought tens of thousands of visitors to Idaho Falls, along with thousands of calls for first responders. The Idaho Falls population is approximately 67,000, but during Fourth of July, the city normally sees more than 200,000 people in town, according to Jessica Clements, a public information officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department. With a staggering increase of people in the area, as well as several holiday events being hosted, Idaho Falls police received an influx of calls. In an email, Clements said there were 2,771 calls to emergency communications officers, who handle calls for both the city and the county, for service/incidents from Friday through Monday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Take care of your pets this 4th of July. Here are some tips

POCATELLO – The City of Pocatello Animal Services Department is reminding citizens to take extra care of their pets during the 4th of July holiday. July 5 is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters. The loud noises and bright lights from fireworks displays can scare pets, which can make them run away. Pets can be found miles from their homes, confused, disoriented, exhausted, and often times injured.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Woman's Book Makes Best Seller List

KPVI first brought you the story of Elisa Magagna last, and how she's been spending what doctors told her is limited time. Elisa lives in Pocatello and was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. Her doctors gave her only two years to live. Recently she wrote a book called 'Two...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello police seek witnesses to a disturbance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police Department officers are seeking witnesses to a physical disturbance that occurred at 420 North Main Street during Revive on June 29. The disturbance was between a male and a female and took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. near the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavillion. If...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Rollover crash on Hiline Road

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 4:45 p.m. On Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle traveling southbound on Hiline Road crossed the center line, drove off the road, overturned and landed upside down in the canal. A Pocatello Police Department officer pulled...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Eldery woman hospitalized after car overturns in Pocatello canal

POCATELLO — An elderly woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Hiline Road that ended with her vehicle overturned in a canal, according to Pocatello police. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Hiline Road between El Rancho Boulevard and McCormack Street. The woman, whom police are not naming at this time, was driving a four-door sedan and apparently suffered a medical emergency moments before the crash,...
POCATELLO, ID

