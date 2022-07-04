ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Get Your Michigan On’ in New Las Vegas culinary experiences

By Michael Patrick Shiels
For more than a decade Firekeepers Casino has welcomed Michiganders to come and “Get Their Vegas On.” Now, in Vegas, you can find tastes of Michigan!

“I have gone west…some say I have gone insane,” said Paul Saginaw, who co-founded Ann Arbor’s landmark Zingerman’s Deli 40 years ago with Ari Weinzweig. While still partnered with Weinzweig, Saginaw recently moved to Nevada to create Saginaw’s Delicatessen in Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa Resort and Casino. Saginaw told me, “Ari calls me once or twice a day, which is the same thing we were doing when I was in Ann Arbor, so not much has changed.”

It was a call from Circa’s owner Derek Stevens, a University of Michigan alum from Grosse Pointe in the auto parts business, that changed Saginaw’s longitude. “I got the email equivalent of a ‘cold call’ asking if I’d want to bring the Zingerman’s brand to downtown Las Vegas. I’ve always loved Las Vegas but with Zingerman’s it’s just not something we do.”

Their brand is provincial to Ann Arbor, according to Sagniaw and Weinzweig, who even turned down an offer to create a Zingerman’s at Disney World. But Stevens, an old-school, traditional-type guy, had already convinced Michigan restauranteurs Joe Vicari to open an Andiamo Restaurant and Grace Keros to put an American Coney Island at his other Fremont Street property. So I asked Saginaw if Stevens “made him an offer he couldn’t refuse?”

“Derek is pretty straight, so he doesn’t talk like that, but I saw him as my opportunity to come out here. We formed a relationship and kind of ‘got each other,’ so we looked for a way to make it work,” explained Saginaw, who’d been visiting Las Vegas as many as three times a year since as soon as he turned 21-years old. Over plates of corned beef, pastrami, Reuben sandwiches and matzo ball soup, Saginaw told me he was happy to be a part of the Las Vegas food scene. “At Saginaw’s Deli we make everything from scratch, just like Zingerman’s. If you’re a Jewish-style delicatessen you’re going to pretty much have the same food but then you’re going to have your twist on it.”

He is proud, for instance, of a Saginaw’s menu item – Loco Moco - you won’t find in Ann Arbor. “It’s a traditional Hawaiian breakfast of rice, a hamburger patty or Spam, with an egg on top and real rich gravy,” he explained. “Out here we have a big Hawaiian clientele.”

Serving breakfast? An old dog has indeed learned more new tricks. “I have been in the restaurant business a long time but I have also never before had a 24/7 operation. Being at an age when most people are retiring, that was a very steep learning curve.”

Now Saginaw sees sunrises - as did the “old blue eyes” of famous Vegas night owl Frank Sinatra.

“I love the mornings here and I love the mountains. I live on the eighth floor of a condo building down the street and the bedroom has a glass wall that faces east,” he detailed.

Since his wife is back in Michigan Saginaw works 12 to 16 hours a day. But he’s also finding time to play golf experience the intrigue of Sin City. “There is a lot more out here than the Strip and gambling. There are very, very interesting people. It will keep me young.”

A young man who goes by the name “J.D.” performs entertaining and informative, on-site tasting experiences for “The Whiskey Attic” at events large and small in Las Vegas and beyond. While Scotland is thought to produce the finest whiskey, J.D. has Traverse City on his mind. “I’ve tasted 26,000 whiskeys all over the world and Traverse City is one of the go-to whiskeys I present in tastings. They have a fun lineup and different styles. ‘Traverse City Port Barrell Limited Edition’ has a really nice bourbon characteristic with a sweet port finish at the end,” revealed J.D., who insisted ‘used band-aid’ is a common descriptor of scotch tasters.

Traverse City is where celebrity chef Mario Batali spends his summers. But for 15-years it’s been “all Vegas” for one of his proteges Nicole Brisson, a James Beard nominee who ran Batali’s desert operations and Eataly. She’s now executive chef at Brezza – a new “breeze” of a superb, sustainable Italian restaurant in the Resorts World Casino Hotel complex.

Brezza (con amore) has hit the radar of Donald Contursi, a Nevada Tourism Commissioner who is the ultimate culinary insider as the founder of the acclaimed Lip-Smacking Foodie Tours, which are also the talk of the town. “There are lots of new, high-energy openings here in Vegas. Everyone is doing exceptional,” Contursi said over a tableside-fired Baked Alaska dessert during downtown version of his tour concluding at Barry’s Downtown Steakhouse.

Another tableside experience came later when I ordered an Old Fashioned craft cocktail high atop Resorts World’s Conrad Hotel with a panoramic view of the Strip at Alle Lounge on 66.

Contact Michael Patrick Shiels at MShiels@aol.com His radio program may be found at MiBigShow.com or weekday mornings from 9-noon on WJIM AM 1240

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: ‘Get Your Michigan On’ in New Las Vegas culinary experiences

