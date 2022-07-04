ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City hospitals report fireworks-related injuries over Independence Day weekend

By Natalie Wallington
The Kansas City Star
File photo. Fireworks for sale at on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Sacramento, California. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Several Kansas City hospitals report treating burns and other injuries caused by fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The University of Kansas Health System reported treating 25 patients for injuries caused by fireworks as of 3 p.m. Monday. The youngest patient was just five years old, and three patients have required hospitalization. Shell-and-mortar fireworks were listed as a common culprit.

Children’s Mercy Hospital reported treating seven children for fireworks-related injuries since the beginning of last weekend. The fireworks involved included projectile fireworks, shell-and-mortar fireworks, a bottle rocket and a smoke bomb.

Shell-and-mortar style fireworks involve lighting a fuse to cause a small explosion that shoots a colorful projectile out of a small barrel. They are responsible for more injuries than any other type of firework.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks-related injuries are on the rise across the nation. Between 2006 and 2021 the agency measured a 25% increase in these injuries, according to a recent report.

