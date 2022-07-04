ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

No ‘option of fleeing’: Witness describes parade shooting

By Joshua Eferighe, Devan Markham, Kelsey Kernstine
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqdyh_0gUhx2sw00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. ( NewsNation ) — Michael Schwartz was with his wife, who is confined to a wheelchair, and his 2-week-old grandson, who was in a stroller, when a gunman sprayed bullets at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday morning.

“So we did not have the option of fleeing,” Schwartz said during an over-the-phone interview Monday.

“It was total disbelief,” Schwartz said on “Morning in America” Tuesday morning. “The original ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ I thought, there’s no weapon that could possibly sound like that, that has to be a string of firecrackers. Then I saw people falling, and I knew that it was a gun.”

Five adults were pronounced dead at the scene and another person whose age is unknown died at a hospital. The ages of the two dozen who were injured ranged from 8-85 years old, officials said. At least “four or five” of them were children, hospital officials said in a news conference Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: 6 dead, 24 hurt in parade shooting; manhunt for suspect underway

Since he couldn’t flee when the shooting began, Schwartz told NewsNation he tried to get his wife and grandson as close to the ground as he could. He then said he stood up to see what was going on and even saw the shooter.

“I know this is going to go against the grain of what people are saying: But I saw the shooter. I saw his gun. In between the rounds, I stood up because — he was reloading and I thought it was safe — and I saw him,” Schwartz said.

“He was a young kid, skinny, and he was in a military shooting position very close to the ground — the kind of position only a young skinny kid could get into, and when he began shooting again, I hit the ground,” he continued.

Officials say the shooter was positioned on the roof of a local business in the area of Second Street and Central Avenue in downtown Highland Park. They say after the shooting, he likely climbed down a ladder attached to the building to flee the scene. As of 6 p.m. Monday, the suspect remains at large.

Schwartz’s account of what took place differs from the police narrative. He said he saw the shooter in the street, believing that his second round of fire occurred on the ground and the first round on the building.

“I had a good look at this guy who was not on a rooftop. He was on the street. He was right behind the street post that had a stop sign on it and he was shooting from behind that,” he said. “This information about being on a rooftop — just because there was access to the rooftop, doesn’t mean he was there,” he said.

READ MORE: Mass shooting victims make emotional pleas to lawmakers

Schwartz says he doesn’t feel like the shooting was random.

“They say these were random shootings — this kid who was doing the shooting had a scope on his rifle. I saw his scope and I saw his eye in the scope, he said.

Officials are asking anyone with information, surveillance footage or cellphone footage taken in the area of Second Street and Central Avenue in Highland Park around the time of the shooting to call 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
KCAU 9 News

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Fbi#Violent Crime#Newsnation
starvedrock.media

Holiday Weekend Wreck Near Troy Grove Injures Both Drivers

A crash east of Troy Grove is being blamed on a drunken driver. Early Friday morning, deputies say 25-year-old Adam Ruiz of Chicago blew a stop sign and crashed his vehicle into one driven by 55-year-old Juan Medellin of La Salle. The wreck happened on Route 52. Ruiz was taken...
TROY GROVE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCAU 9 News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Husband and wife rescued from Lake Michigan

A husband and wife from Chicago were hospitalized after being rescued from Lake Michigan in Michigan City Sunday. Indiana Conservation Officers say emergency crews were called to Washington Park Beach, after two swimmers went below the surface in deep water. Responders say they pulled Jose Lopez, 21, from the lake....
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2 motorcyclists seriously injured, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Algonquin

Police say the drivers of two motorcycles were ejected and seriously injured during a crash in Algonquin Saturday afternoon. One of the victims had to be flown to the hospital. The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District and Algonquin Police Department responded around 4:06 p.m. Saturday to Route 31 south of North Main Street. […] The post 2 motorcyclists seriously injured, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Algonquin appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ALGONQUIN, IL
WGNtv.com

Flood Advisory N-Central and NE IL until 5:30AM…

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Cook, Kane, Lake IL and McHenry. * WHEN...Until 530 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1128 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms continuing to develop over the same areas. Widespread areas have received at least 1 inch of rain with isolated locations up to 2 inches. - Additional thunderstorms may produce up to 2 inches of rainfall in some areas. Additional rain may worsen flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Rockford, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling and Park Ridge.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning. According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision. The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy