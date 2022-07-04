Best wood fencing at Home Depot

Is your carpet old, stained, worn, and dingy? If so, it’s time to get rid of it and install new flooring. Some homeowners decide on replacing it with new carpeting, while others may choose to install hardwood or laminate flooring. The first step is to remove the old carpet. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, carpet removal cost can range from $100 to $300, with the national average at $190. A contractor typically charges between $1 and $1.50 per square foot for carpet removal service for a 12-by-12-foot room. This price range usually includes labor costs, cleanup, and carpet disposal cost. The pricing can differ from the national average due to the location of the carpeting, whether the carpeting has been glued down, and if the contractor charges by the step for carpet removal from stairs.

