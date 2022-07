CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.

