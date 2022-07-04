ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham set to beat Everton in the race to sign free agent Jesse Lingard following his Man United exit... as the Hammers consider other midfield options after having a £20m bid rejected for Lille's Amadou Onana

Everton look likely to lose out in the race for free agent Jesse Lingard, who is ready to sign again for West Ham.

The 29-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract, but he has not been short of offers.

Frank Lampard shortlisted Lingard as a target for what could be a busy summer window at Goodison Park, while Newcastle and Tottenham also registered their interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2183m4_0gUhwgNU00
West Ham are set to beat Everton to sign Jesse Lingard following his Manchester United exit

But Lingard is expected to turn down all of those clubs and make the move to David Moyes's Hammers.

The midfielder enjoyed his loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of the 2020-21 season, when he contributed nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances.

Opportunities were not forthcoming when he returned to Manchester United though and Lingard started just four matches in all competitions last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LO9Xk_0gUhwgNU00
The 29-year-old enjoyed his loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of 2020-21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwdZW_0gUhwgNU00
West Ham are considering other midfielders after having a bid rejected for Amadou Onana

The 32-cap England international is therefore keen to ensure he receives regular game time at his next club as he tries to work his way back into Gareth Southgate's thoughts ahead of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, West Ham are considering other midfield options after having a £20million bid rebuffed for Lille's Amadou Onana.

The French club insist that the Belgian international, who has a contract until 2026, is not for sale.

Community Policy