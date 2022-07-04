ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat Holds on This Week

kadn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain chances will decrease significantly after sunset. Conditions...

www.kadn.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
natureworldnews.com

Heat Dome Strikes Back in Western Us This Week

Going into this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted that temperatures will soar across the Intermountain West, with some places perhaps hitting their highest levels of the year thus far. The latter half of the week will see a "hot dome" develop throughout most of the West and High Plains due to...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
AccuWeather

After high heat scorches the Northwest, relief is on the way

After cooler-than-normal weather held in place in the Pacific Northwest during the spring months, the first taste of summer arrived on Friday and Saturday. While the heat has not been as intense as what was felt during the record-shattering heat last year, high temperatures over 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average have been recorded over the past couple of days. AccuWeather forecasters say the heat will continue into early week, but relief will quickly follow.
AccuWeather

Expect busy beaches as heat, humidity return to Northeast

Coastal and mountain locations might be the only areas where residents in the Northeast can find relief from the resurgence of heat and humidity through the weekend, as conditions will feel more like the middle of July rather than late June. AccuWeather forecasters say that by the end of the weekend, temperatures can soar up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than what was felt days earlier as summertime heat takes hold.
WWL-AMFM

Expect a few downpours today

Winds: S 5-10. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 40% spotty showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low S 80, N 78. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mostly dry, stray shower possible. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 78. High: 95. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Spotty showers possible. Hot and humid. Low:...
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
12tomatoes.com

Why You Might Prefer a Hot Drink When the Weather Heats Up

When it’s really hot outside you might want to just to close the curtains and keep cool in front of the fan. But when you have no choice but to face the heat you might be hankering for a tall glass of cool water or a glass of Coca-Cola with ice. But, traditional wisdom from around the world maintains that drinking a hot drink on a hot day is actually the way to cool your body off. So what’s behind this custom and does it work?
