Thursday, July 7 through 17. The World Games is an extraordinary, international sports event held every four years, in the year following each Summer Olympic Games. Over the span of 11 days, more than 30 different sports holding over 3,600 athletes will be played in different venues spread across the city of Birmingham. The World Games generates worldwide exposure for participating sports and provides a highly visible stage on which athletes from more than 100 countries compete for gold.

