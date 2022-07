As the sun began its descent over the Pahrump Valley the evening of Monday, July 4, local residents and visitors started swarming toward Petrack Park. Overrunning the site, thousands of people spread out across the grassy fields, filled the bleachers around the ballfields, set up camp chairs and laid out blankets. Even more took to the parking lots surrounding the park, dropping down tailgates, crowding into truck beds and even sitting atop hoods, all in anticipation of the town of Pahrump’s 50th Annual Fireworks Show.

