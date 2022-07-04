‘Both families lost everything’: Fire claims 2 homes on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis families were displaced on the 4th of July after a fire scorched a pair of homes on the city’s far east side, the Indianapolis Fire Department announced.

“Both families lost everything in the fire with both homes a total loss,” said IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

The fire started at a home in the 10000 block of Park Glen Ct., near 16th St. and Mitthoefer Rd. Crews were called to the location shortly before 1:30 p.m.

IFD said the homeowner told firefighters that they smelled burning plastic in the garage and found the electrical box throwing heavy sparks. They tossed all of their recently purchased fireworks out onto the driveway and evacuated the home.

The family — two adults, four children and one dog — has lived in the home for one year and has insurance, the fire department said.

The fire spread to a neighbor’s home, where three adults and one dog lived, per IFD. They also have insurance.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross to find shelter for the families.

Four other homes suffered heat damage to exterior siding, but the damage was not severe enough to displace the occupants.

The fire remains under investigation.

