ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘Both families lost everything’: Fire claims 2 homes on Indy’s far east side

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlVsV_0gUhwGci00

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis families were displaced on the 4th of July after a fire scorched a pair of homes on the city’s far east side, the Indianapolis Fire Department announced.

“Both families lost everything in the fire with both homes a total loss,” said IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

The fire started at a home in the 10000 block of Park Glen Ct., near 16th St. and Mitthoefer Rd. Crews were called to the location shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Dry conditions ‘prefect recipe’ for fireworks to spark flames

IFD said the homeowner told firefighters that they smelled burning plastic in the garage and found the electrical box throwing heavy sparks. They tossed all of their recently purchased fireworks out onto the driveway and evacuated the home.

The family — two adults, four children and one dog — has lived in the home for one year and has insurance, the fire department said.

The fire spread to a neighbor’s home, where three adults and one dog lived, per IFD. They also have insurance.

IFD Victims Assistance is working with the Red Cross to find shelter for the families.

Four other homes suffered heat damage to exterior siding, but the damage was not severe enough to displace the occupants.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home. Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials arrived to find a single-story home and a nearby vehicle on fire. Neighbors told them it was possible children […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
wbiw.com

Four people were rescued from the Muscatatuck River

MUSCATATUCK – Four people were rescued Saturday after kayaking on the Muscatatuck River. According to Vernon Fire Rescue reports, firefighters along with Jennings County Sheriff’s deputies and Jennings County medics were called to the river at about 10 p.m. Saturday night after a report of kayakers becoming lost somewhere between County Roads 150 West and 225 West.
MUSCATATUCK, IN
The Exponent

3 Lafayette buildings damaged by fireworks Monday

The Lafayette Fire Department reported 10 incidents involving fireworks Monday. Three of these incidents involved damage to buildings, displacing a total of 10 people, according to a Tuesday press release from LFD. Eight residents were displaced from an apartment in the 2100 block of Fincastle Avenue after fireworks were placed...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer John Riggers arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

16-year-old shot on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the city's northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the teen victim shot while responding before 12:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue. This is near North High School Road and West 46th Street, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Far East#Siding#Accident#Ifd Victims Assistance#The Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
WILX-TV

Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Police say more than 50 shots were fired at a Fourth of July cookout, leaving at least three people, including two children, injured. Deonte Edmonds lives close to where the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Arlington Village Shopping Center in Indianapolis. He was just driving by when he noticed the families desperate for help.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

5 people, including teenager, shot Tuesday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least five people, including a teenager, were injured in separate shootings Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police found a person shot in the 2300 block of South Oxford Street. That’s just off of Raymond Street and Keystone...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Monroe County firefighters respond to 4 incidents just hours apart

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Emergency crews in Monroe County had a busy night involving a crashed vehicle, a lost hiker, a barn fire and more. According to the Monroe Fire Protection District, firefighters responded to four different scenes in the span of about three-and-a-half hours in the early morning hours of July 4. It started […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WRBI Radio

Motorcycle accident claims Greensburg man’s life

— One person is dead following a motorcycle accident that happened on the 7000 block of West County Road 650 North in the St. Paul area early Saturday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates that 55-year-old Dereke Dru Mink of Greensburg was southbound when his motorcycle went off the road and collided with a parked vehicle just after 2:30 am.
GREENSBURG, IN
963xke.com

Indiana 11-year-old killed in fireworks explosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

1 dead, 3 injured including child in Delaware County crash

ALBANY, Indiana — One person is dead and three others, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash in Delaware County on Tuesday. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said the crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 167 and CR 900 North, which is just north of Albany in northeast Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Docs: Canal cameras helped IMPD catch man with rifle in his pants

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is crediting cameras installed along the canal for helping them arrest four people who were found with guns in their pants. According to court documents, an officer monitoring the live feed at the department’s Regional Operations Center alerted patrolling officers to individuals who were possibly armed. The cameras were able to give […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy