ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Road Dogg Says He Would “Love” to Work Backstage in AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the possibility of working with AEW during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast. “I wanted to keep my relationship with (WWE) really...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Ronda Rousey Demanded Liv Morgan Beat Her

A selfless star. The WWE women’s division has come a long way and a lot of that is due to their star power. The company has a group of top names who have taken the division further than almost anyone could have thought possible. However, at some point you need someone new to fill in the spots, and that seems to be what one of the top starts wanted to do with a new face.
WWE
International Business Times

WWE Backstage Plans For Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry Revealed

The backstage plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s ongoing rivalry have reportedly been revealed. Reigns and Lesnar, two of the most powerful figures at present in the WWE Company, are once again scheduled to come face to face at the upcoming event of SummerSlam. Lesnar, who lost his...
WWE
PWMania

Kurt Angle Reveals Which Former WWE Star He Is Surprised Didn’t Make It

On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his thoughts on former WWE wrestler Daniel Puder. Following his victory in Tough Enough, the WWE Hall Of Famer believed Puder had a promising future. He worked for the company from 2004 to 2005. “I thought he...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

No More? Top AEW Tag Team May Be Going Their Separate Ways

There could be a problem. AEW has been around for over three years now and the company’s tag team division continues to be one of its greatest strengths. The company has all kinds of great tag teams and the division has grown even stronger over time. That is the kind of thing that few promotions are able to do, but now one of the teams might not have much longer together.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Vliet
Person
Road Dogg
wrestlinginc.com

DDP’s Wife Walked Out Of The Room During Recent WWE Match

Not many matches in WWE have received the type of reaction that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins got from their Hell in a Cell encounter at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Days before, Rhodes completely tore his right pectoral muscle, but the American Nightmare was determined to compete against Rollins inside the massive structure, leading to some undeniably gruesome, if instantly iconic, images.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Confirmed for This Week’s WWE SmackDown

It was confirmed Monday night on WWE RAW that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear on Friday Night SmackDown. Since his schedule was changed, Reigns has stopped appearing on TV every week. He last appeared on the show on June 17th to defend his championship against Riddle. The match attracted a sizable audience and had the highest rating in recent weeks.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Join AEW

You never know when a WWE Hall of Famer might show up in AEW as fans have seen a number of recognizable names join the company over the last three years. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Road Dogg recently talked about possibly working with AEW on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and he indicated that he would like to work in a backstage role for the company.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Insight#Nxt
PWMania

Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Promotion for Ad That “Misleads People”

Prior to the launch of the new Wrestling Entertainment Series promotion, former WWE talent Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and other stars were confirmed. The event, though, had to be postponed from June 4 to July 9. Fanene said via Twitter that she will no longer be appearing at the event even though it is still being advertised.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Miro Believes Top AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Match Was Beneath Him

Miro competed against PAC, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors at AEW X NJPW’s Forbidden Door to become the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion. The match was won by Death Triangle member PAC after he tapped out Connors using the Brutalizer. In an interview with “WhatCulture Wrestling“, former three-time WWE United...
WWE
PWMania

Bron Breakker Attacked By JD McDonagh After Great American Bash Main Event

The WWE NXT 2.0 roster now officially includes JD McDonagh. NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully defended his championship against Cameron Grimes at Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash. Following the match, Breakker proudly held the championship up at the entryway, but McDonagh surprised him and knocked him out. The...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Ric Flair Reacts to Being Added in WWE Opener, Thanks Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been reinstated in the WWE programming signature opening video. During the fallout from ViceTV’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” last year, Flair was removed from the open. He was re-added to the opening video on Monday’s RAW episode.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (7/4): Money In The Bank Fallout, Rey Mysterio, The Miz

The Mysterios are back in the “619” and set for action on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”. Rey and Dominik Mysterio will team up in front of the fans in their hometown of San Diego, California. They’re scheduled to face The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Balor and Priest confronted the Mysterios during a backstage segment during last Monday’s “Raw” and appeared to make an overture to Dominik.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Becky Lynch Was Like An Animal After Monday Night Raw

Hold tight because the show is not over. WWE has a lot of television content in any given week and that is quite the issue to deal with a lot of the time. Just Monday Night Raw and SmackDown fill in five hours of television a week but sometimes WWE has even more than that. It was the case this week, as there was a little something extra to cover after the show was over.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Drops Major Tease With QR Code Message At NXT Great American Bash

Could a new Superstar or faction be headed to WWE “NXT 2.0.” soon?. During the 7/5 Great American Bash episode, a QR code randomly popped up on screen, prompting viewers to scan it. Upon scanning the code, fans were directed to this page on the WWE website containing a mysterious message – the numbers 8:10:11.
WWE
PWMania

Victoria Recalls Getting Kicked Out Of WWE Locker Room, Being The Godfather’s “Ho”

Lisa Marie Varon recently appeared as a guest on NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former women’s wrestling veteran known as “Victoria” in WWE and “Tara” in IMPACT Wrestling, spoke about getting kicked out of the WWE locker room one time, as well as her initial appearance in the company as one of The Godfather’s “Hos.”
WWE
PWMania

Possible Reasons for WWE NXT Superstar Being Re-Packaged with New Gimmick

WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar A-Kid has been re-packaged. On Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash special, a new vignette for the NXT Superstar Axiom aired. A-Kid, a former NXT UK Heritage Cup champion, has adopted this gimmick. Axiom highlighted in his latest vignette that he was an exceptionally clever...
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Recalls Backstage Rib on Randy Orton

Recently, Mick Foley discussed a variety of topics on his “Foley is Pod” podcast, which is accessible through AdFreeShows. During it, he discussed how Michael Hayes had tried to rib Randy Orton to compete in a hardcore match while wearing a hockey helmet at the 2004 WWE Backlash event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Colt Cabana’s AEW And ROH Status

A question has lingered in the back of wrestling fans’ minds since August of last year: Can Colt Cabana and CM Punk co-exist in 2022?. According to a recent report from “Fightful Select”, many on the AEW roster also wondered about Cabana and Punk’s contentious relationship. The report says that several talent found out that Cabana’s contract with the company was not likely to be renewed, causing concern among many as Cabana is a very popular presence backstage. Numerous talent “went to bat” for Cabana, and in the months since then, Cabana wrestled at the AEW-produced ROH Supercard Of Honor event.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy