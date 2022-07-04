Road Dogg Says He Would “Love” to Work Backstage in AEW

A question has lingered in the back of wrestling fans’ minds since August of last year: Can Colt Cabana and CM Punk co-exist in 2022?. According to a recent report from “Fightful Select”, many on the AEW roster also wondered about Cabana and Punk’s contentious relationship. The report says that several talent found out that Cabana’s contract with the company was not likely to be renewed, causing concern among many as Cabana is a very popular presence backstage. Numerous talent “went to bat” for Cabana, and in the months since then, Cabana wrestled at the AEW-produced ROH Supercard Of Honor event.
