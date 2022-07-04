Thunderstorms bring rain, flooding to the Midlands

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aiken; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Aiken State Park, or 18 miles south of Red Bank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Swansea, Wagener, Pelion, Perry, Perry Airport, Thor and Lexington County Airport At Pelion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO