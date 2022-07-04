ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Thunderstorms bring rain, flooding to the Midlands

By WIS News 10 Staff
WIS-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Thunderstorms produced flooding in Richland County Monday. Officials warned people to be mindful of the potential flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas,...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WIS-TV

Swimming advisory issued for Midlands rivers Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water said a Midlands Rivers Swimming Advisory was in effect Thursday. Samples collected from the water on July, 6, 2022 did not meet safety standards for swimmers. The advisory impacted the Saluda River from the Saluda Shoals Lower Landing to the USGS Gage. The organization...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Heat Advisory in effect for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An excessive heat warning is in effect today for the Midlands from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Heat index values are forecast to climb to dangerously high levels today. Showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or severe. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a possibility, this could lead to flooding.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Severe Thunderstorm Watch out for the Midlands until 11PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the Midlands through 11 PM Wednesday night. Conditions exist for stronger storms after temperatures reached the middle to upper 90s in the afternoon. Storms will remain isolated for the next few hours before a line of storms is expected to move in from the Upstate from 8-11PM tonight.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

I-20 reopens after Lexington gas main break

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Traffic is flowing again in Lexington County after mandatory evacuations and road closures following a gas main break on Thursday afternoon. Both directions of I-20 are now open and both outbound and one lane inbound of Augusta Road/US-1 have reopened, according to Lexington Police around 11 p.m.
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
City
Forest Acres, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported another earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday, July 7. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:54 a.m. with a magnitude at 1.8 and a depth at 1 kilometers about 3.6 miles east of Elgin.
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Signs of foundation damage to be on the lookout for in your home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The recent swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County could be our state’s longest period of earthquakes in a row, that’s according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Last week’s series of earthquakes left some homeowners wondering if there are any signs they can...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aiken; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Aiken State Park, or 18 miles south of Red Bank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Swansea, Wagener, Pelion, Perry, Perry Airport, Thor and Lexington County Airport At Pelion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

I-77 fire contained, shelter-in-place advisory lifted as crews reopen northbound lanes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A deadly accident and chemical spill on I-77 led to significant traffic and even some shelter-in-place advisories near the crash site on Thursday morning. The information below includes the latest details regarding the crash and the efforts by fire and emergency crews to clear the roads and the chemical - determined to be ammonia sulfate according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Midlands
The Post and Courier

New state farmers market planned in Columbia with $4M boost from SC lawmakers

COLUMBIA — A new state farmers market is planned closer to downtown Columbia and already has received $4 million from the Legislature, The Post and Courier has learned. Lawmakers moved the money originally set aside for the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center expansion to fund a new farmers market on Bluff Road near the Atlas Road intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SC Works gets wheels and now travels to counties

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — SC Works is now on the cruising South Carolina counties with a new mobile unit making its way to Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. The organization looks to help people who don't have adequate transportation and need help with job search and employment services. “We think...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Free produce distributed in Calhoun County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Residents in Calhoun county got free produce thanks to the the Tri-County Health Network. The giveaway is a part of the organization's mission to give people in Bamberg, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties food to help residents live and maintain healthy lifestyles. “We want you to...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Environment
WIS-TV

Deadly crash blocks traffic on I-77 in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 10:39 a.m., the Fairfield County Fire Service reported the fire was contained on the highway and the shelter in place order lifted. The chemical spilled on the road was identified as ammonium sulfate. SCHP opened the northbound lanes at 10:53 a.m. According to the Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Traffic Alert: Road work in Lexington may cause slight delay

Drivers passing through the Town of Lexington Tuesday afternoon might experience a slight delay. According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), commuters using North Lake Dr. or Harmon St. in Lexington will experience intermittent lane shifts until 4 p.m. Town of Lexington road crews will be working causing the lanes...
LEXINGTON, SC
police1.com

‘On Patrol: Live’ agency lineup announced

New program airing on REELZ will follow format of former A&E television series ‘LIVE PD’ — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) in South Carolina – the only law enforcement agency that had been with the hit A&E television series "LIVE PD" every week since its inception in 2016 through its conclusion in 2020 – will return this month on a new program, “On Patrol: Live,” produced by Half Moon Pictures and airing on cable channel REELZ.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two dead in Clarendon County fatal collision

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper David Jones a collision occurred around 7:10 a.m. The collision took place on I-95 Northbound at the 125 MM. The accident involved one car and the driver and passenger of that car lost their lives. Officials say the car was traveling...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Interstate murder suspect manhunt underway, Columbia among search locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -An interstate manhunt is underway for a Georgia murder suspect and Columbia is one of the search areas. The Roswell Police Department said they were searching for the 27-year-old Fabien Perry. He is wanted in connection to the murder of his girlfriend 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez. Investigators said...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
ELGIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy