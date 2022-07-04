ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Britain is ditching classic condiments like HP sauce for new tastes from as far flung as Asia – how many have you tried?

By Grant Rollings
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLtUt_0gUhw7lQ00

THINGS are getting spicy across our dining tables.

More exotic, hot flavours are tickling our taste buds – while Brown sauce is no longer the daddy, and mustard simply just won’t cut it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTsaq_0gUhw7lQ00
We take a look at the latest meal-time condiments and suggests how to use them

Sales of South East Asian spicy sauce Sriracha have soared 110 per cent in three years and Nando’s is now the fourth biggest sauce brand, thanks to our love of peri peri chicken.

By contrast, sales of brown sauces have dropped by 12.4 per cent and mustard is down 15.7 per cent, according to respected trade magazine The Grocer.

Grant Rollings takes a look at the latest meal-time condiments and suggests how to use them.

Swap mustard for Sriracha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ci7zd_0gUhw7lQ00
Invented around 100 years ago in Thailand, even McDonald’s is using it on its burgers

This staple in both Thailand and Vietnam is a mix of chillies, vinegar, garlic, sugar and salt.

Invented around 100 years ago in Si Racha, Thailand, even McDonald’s is using it on its burgers.

Swap Worcs sauce for XO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJsld_0gUhw7lQ00
Great with grilled meats, fish or veggie dishes

A mix of dried shrimp, scallops, chillies, ham, oil and garlic and from Hong Kong.

It got its name from Extra Old Cognac – though there is no brandy in it. Great with grilled meats, fish or veggie dishes.

Swap horseradish for wasabi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNPwm_0gUhw7lQ00
It can be added to a marinade for fish, while wasabi mayo can spice up a sarnie

This green paste comes from the Japanese horseradish plant, which is now grown in the UK to meet demand.

Ideal with sushi, it can also be added to a marinade for fish, while wasabi mayo can spice up a sarnie.

Swap Tabasco for peri-peri sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgulD_0gUhw7lQ00
It’s good on scrambled eggs or millennial favourite smashed avocado

South African sauce, created by Portuguese settlers, is more popular thanks to Nando’s.

We know it’s great on grilled chicken, but it’s also good on scrambled eggs or millennial favourite smashed avocado.

Swap ketchup for sweet chilli jam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVlOS_0gUhw7lQ00
The mix of red chillies and roasted red peppers is great for barbecues

Another condiment made popular by Nando’s, which shifted £3.4million of the stuff to us last year.

The mix of red chillies, roasted red peppers, sugar and vinegar is great for barbecues – and chips.

Swap BBQ sauce for Buffalo hot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkitI_0gUhw7lQ00
It goes well with a cream cheese dip or chicken wings

Originally from Buffalo in the US, this combines hot pepper sauce, butter, garlic powder and soy sauce and is now in burger bars across the UK.

It also goes well with a cream cheese dip or chicken wings.

Swap vinegar for yuzu kosho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VLHn_0gUhw7lQ00
This versatile Japanese condiment is added to all kinds of meals

This versatile Japanese condiment is added to all kinds of meals from noodles to desserts by modern chefs.

It is a punchy combination of fermented yuzu fruit, salt and chilli paste.

Swap honey for Tajin lime & chilli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMSNS_0gUhw7lQ00
Sprinkle it on sweetcorn, pasta, salads, fish and meats

The latest Mexican food to catch on, this is a blend of dried red chillies, dehydrated lime juice, citric acid and sea salt and was invented in 1985.

Sprinkle it on sweetcorn, pasta, salads, fish and meats.

Swap peanut butter for tahini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmWLs_0gUhw7lQ00
It makes a change to your normal snack topping

Tahini is a creamy, Middle Eastern condiment made from toasted ground sesame seeds.

Not particularly spicy, it makes a change to your normal snack topping for toast or on salads.

Swap mayo for hummus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOhEW_0gUhw7lQ00

You can buy spicy hummus as well of the regular version made of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon and oil.

The obvious dish to smother it over is falafel, but like mayonnaise, it will boost any bread snack.

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You 'Shouldn't Bother' Ordering The Ice Cream

With summer in full swing, you may find yourself craving some delicious, creamy soft-serve ice cream—and, for many of us, a dollar cone from McDonald’s is one of the first things that comes to mind. This sweet treat is typically a staple during the warmer months. That is, of course, if you’re lucky enough to order it at a time when the ice cream machine is actually working.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Sauce#Condiments#Sauces#Sriracha Sauce#Food Drink#The Grocer#Mcdonald#Extra Old Cognac#Japanese#South African#Portuguese
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

Aldi Just Leaked Info on 131 New Groceries Hitting Stores This July — These Are the 10 We’re Most Excited About

Whether you’re hitting the road or hanging local, a trip to Aldi should be the number-one stop you make this summer. This is pretty much always the case, but it’s especially true next month, when Aldi will release 131 new and returning groceries that are all about ease and affordability. There are portable snacks, ready-made starters, dinner shortcuts, and more — all for $6 or less! There’s also a pack of pink-hued ice cream sandwiches (with sprinkles!) that we can’t wait to try.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
570K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy