Butte County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Lawrence, Meade by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 16:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...WEST CENTRAL PENNINGTON AND EASTERN WESTON COUNTIES At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Four Corners, or 11 miles north of Newcastle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Flag Mountain, Four Corners, Buckhorn, Crooks Tower, Mallo Camp, O`Neil Pass, Black Fox Campground and Redbank Spring Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Gregory; Haakon; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes; Hutchinson; Hyde; Jackson; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lake; Lyman; McCook; Mellette; Miner; Potter; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 436 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GREGORY HAAKON HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HUTCHINSON HYDE JACKSON JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LAKE LYMAN MCCOOK MELLETTE MINER POTTER SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

More Showers and Storms Today and Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With increasing moisture in the atmosphere and a couple of weak upper level disturbances, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon and evening. Because of the high moisture content in the atmosphere, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in spots, hence a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the area until midnight.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City homicide; Custer State Park rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. It was a busy Monday morning for fire crews in Brandon. Firefighters were called to this home on East Pine Street. Shortly after crews arrived, other departments were called in to assist.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man rescued after horse riding accident in Custer State Park

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital after a horse riding accident at Custer State Park Monday afternoon. The Custer County Search and Rescue team says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. MT. Officials believe the horse stumbled and rolled onto the rider as it went down.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
q957.com

Rapid City Police investigating drowning incident as possible homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a drowning at Memorial Park as a possible homicide. Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to the park after receiving a report of one man holding another man down in the water. The suspect was quickly apprehended...
RAPID CITY, SD
matadornetwork.com

11 Rapid City Airbnbs To Experience the Best of South Dakota

The gateway to the Badlands National Park, Black Hills, and Mount Rushmore, Rapid City is a destination to add to the top of your travel agenda. Rapid Creek bisects the “City of Presidents” which is teeming with restaurants, parks, and cultural attractions. Lodgings sway from swanky downtown lofts to remote cabins. Cast your eyes over our pick of top-rated Rapid City Airbnb vacation rentals.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

6 indicted on grand theft, conspiracy charges in alleged casino theft case

DEADWOOD — The first of six men to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 21 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of motorcyclists are rolling into the Black Hills and it’s not for the Sturgis Rally. Decades ago 2 women had the idea to start an organization to empower females entering an industry traditionally associated with men. “Well, the Motor Maids were founded back...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department release names in Independence Day murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. -The Rapid City Police Department has released the names of the suspect and victim of Monday night’s drowning. The RCPD says the incident happened around 7 p.m. in Memorial Park pond while people were getting set to hear a patriotic concert and watch fireworks. One man held another man under water.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

What to expect for Rapid City’s big firework show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over on the Western part of the state, Rapid City is preparing for the 4th of July celebration in a big way. For decades, Rapid City has hosted a number of events in honor of America’s Independence Day. And that includes fireworks. “We...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing teen found safe in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing and injured 16-year-old. According to the Rapid City Police Department, Darrius Left Hand Bull was last seen leaving 353 Fairmont Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday in the maroon SUV, pictured below.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Terence R. Quinn, 77

Terence R. Quinn, 77 of Rapid City, died peacefully Monday, July 4, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare in Rapid City. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, July 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Branding Iron Steak House in Belle Fourche. Friends may also leave written condolences and view a video tribute online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

The 103rd Annual Black Hills Round Up hit the dirt again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fourth of July celebrations were in full swing in the Black Hills, towns scattered around the hills held their own celebrations. In Belle Fourche a tradition remains alive, The Black Hills Round-Up started as a fundraiser for World War One and has since become an annual celebration.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fatal crash on E. North Street Thursday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Blvd N and E. North St. on Thursday evening. In an update from Brendyn Medina, Community Relations Specialist for the Rapid City Police Department, a little after 10:00 p.m., police arrived at the accident and both vehicles in the head-on collision were in the southbound lane of E. North St. Several bystanders were attempting to pull the driver of a passenger car from the window of the vehicle. Shortly, after the driver was pulled free, the vehicle caught fire.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City woman faces federal drug, money laundering charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman facing federal drug and money laundering charges plans to enter a guilty plea. Brook Staeffler is one of several people charged in the case. Court documents say she helped lead a drug ring, selling meth, heroin and fentanyl and admits to bringing drugs to South Dakota from Colorado and getting some through the mail.
RAPID CITY, SD

