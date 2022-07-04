ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Thousands gather to watch Canyon Fourth of July parade

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago

The annual Canyon Fourth of July Parade was held Monday morning with thousands of people lined up on 4th Street watching over 70 floats pass through downtown Canyon. Crowds cheered as they were enjoying the entertainment, rides as children called for candy to be thrown their way from vehicles, horseback riders and various floats in the parade that lasted about two hours. After the parade, visitors partook in Fair on the Square, where they could buy all kinds of items and food from vendors.

KFDA

New in Amarillo: Children’s boutique opens on Bell Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New in Amarillo is Wubby’s Place, a children’s boutique that offers a unique clothing line made from bamboo. The boutique is located at 4410 Bell Street and opened on Friday, July 1st. Co-owners, Tina Black and Savanna Keller, are a mother and daughter team.
AMARILLO, TX
