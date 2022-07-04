Thousands gather to watch Canyon Fourth of July parade
The annual Canyon Fourth of July Parade was held Monday morning with thousands of people lined up on 4th Street watching over 70 floats pass through downtown Canyon. Crowds cheered as they were enjoying the entertainment, rides as children called for candy to be thrown their way from vehicles, horseback riders and various floats in the parade that lasted about two hours. After the parade, visitors partook in Fair on the Square, where they could buy all kinds of items and food from vendors.
