Cattaraugus County, NY

Two teens killed in crash in Cattaraugus County

WGRZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty sheriff's office says a 16-year-old and...

www.wgrz.com

2 On Your Side

79-year-old man killed in Wyoming County fire

WARSAW, N.Y. — A 79-year-old man has died following a fire early Wednesday morning in Wyoming County. According to fire officials, the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at 24 Murray St. in Warsaw. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw the fire in an apartment on the second floor.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Sinclairville

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the village of Sinclairville Tuesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Reed and Park Streets shortly after 7:30 pm, according to Sheriff Jim Quattrone. In an interview with WDOE News, Quattrone says the incident began as a dispute involving several people. The male victim, who was not identified, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown, where he died...
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
wesb.com

Two Killed, 5 Injured, in Three Car Crash in Coldspring

Two teenagers were killed and five other people injured in a three car collision in Cattaraugus County Sunday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s office reported that a 16 year old and a 19 year old boy were killed in the collision in the town of Coldspring. Five other people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Grand Island man arrested for DWI

On July 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Mitchell V. Cancilla., 27, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on E River Road in the town of Grand Island. During the interview, Cancilla was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Cancilla had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Grand Island, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Cancilla was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

BPD: Suspect arraigned after allegedly firing at officers during chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man before allegedly firing at Buffalo police officers during a chase last month has been arraigned on murder and weapons charges. The Erie County district attorney says the actions taken by the two officers in apprehending the man...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Boston man charged for DWI under Leandra's Law

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Town of Boston man has been charged with two counts of aggravated DWI under Leandra's law following a three-vehicle crash. The Erie County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Nicholas Dispenza was allegedly driving drunk with two children in the car when the crash happened on July 4.
BOSTON, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Rescues Boaters Who Ran A Ground

CHAUTAUQUA LAKE – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol is credited with rescuing boaters who ran a ground while on Chautauqua Lake over the holiday weekend. Deputies responded to assist a boater that became grounded in a shallow area near the Village of Celoron on Sunday. Sheriff’s...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Drug Possession at SCI Forest; DUI Crash on Route 666

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Marienville was contacted by SCI Forest, located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 8:58 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, regarding a visitor with drugs in his/her vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Drug...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Two officers shot during Kente Bell pursuit hit by friendly fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Of the three officers who were shot during the pursuit of Kente Bell, 28, this past March, two were hit by friendly fire. On Wednesday morning, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn provided an update on the charges against Bell, who has been indicted on five counts of first-degree attempted murder. Originally, he was only facing three counts.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State Police: Hamburg man arrested for DWI Saturday following crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI. Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed into another at the intersection of Wehrle Drive and Transit Road.
explore venango

Kayak Falls Off Trailer, Collides With Motorcycle

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was injured on Sunday around noon when his motorcycle collided with an unsecured kayak that fell off a trailer. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County, on Sunday, July 3, around 11:44 a.m.
KNOX, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield man charged with criminal mischief after altercation

A Westfield man is facing a criminal mischief charge after an altercation in the town of Westfield early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 6 am. They arrested 25-year-old Andrew Harris for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
nyspnews.com

Bemus Point woman arrested during investigation of domestic incident

On July 2nd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Megan Truver, 28, of Bemus Point, for Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct. Chautauqua County Deputies and State Troopers responded to an address in Bemus Point for a report of a domestic dispute. Responding officers attempted...
BEMUS POINT, NY

