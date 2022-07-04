Two teens killed in crash in Cattaraugus County

On July 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Mitchell V. Cancilla., 27, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on E River Road in the town of Grand Island. During the interview, Cancilla was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Cancilla had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Grand Island, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Cancilla was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

GRAND ISLAND, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO