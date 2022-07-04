ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Special Virginia passage helps fish that fed America to survive

wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bald eagle is the symbol of the United States, but some might argue that maybe it should be the eel. Special Virginia passage helps fish that fed America …. Fill ‘er up! Forest gas station to sell 76-cent fuel, …....

www.wfxrtv.com

alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
realtree.com

Sunday Hunting Legalized on Virginia WMAs, and Other Summer Deer News

To continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on hunting, the Council to Advance Hunting and Shooting Sports conducted a study earlier this year to analyze trends in recent hunting license purchases. Working with the survey experts at Southwick Associates, the council collected license sales data from 46 state wildlife agencies to compare 2021 to 2020 statistics. They found:
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

PBS Appalachia | VA To Serve 13 Counties in Southwest Virginia

Blue Ridge PBS is creating a first-of-its-kind, all-digital television station dedicated to serving Southwest Virginia. PBS Appalachia | Va will serve 13 counties in one of the only areas of the country not currently served by a PBS station. The new station will tell the stories of these communities, celebrate their heritage, highlight their people, and look forward to the region’s growth; all through the lens of industry-leading equipment and the eye of award-winning producers.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia right now?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that all Virginia flags be flown at half-staff until Saturday, July 9. According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the announcement came after an order from President Joe Biden to lower United States flags in response to the shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a suburb north of Chicago in Illinois.
VIRGINIA STATE
UPI News

Message in a bottle found in Virginia river after 44 years

July 5 (UPI) -- A father and son walking along the York River in Virginia found a message in a bottle that had been launched by a young boy 44 years earlier. Brian Daliege said he was walking with his son on Monday near York River State Park when they found an old glass Pepsi bottle on a ledge over the water.
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: Virginia’s Native Cactus

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded 1.4 inches of rain last week. Did you know that Virginia has a native cactus? Opuntia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Seven new battlefield parks coming to the Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Valley will soon have seven new battlefield parks with more than 1,700 acres of land opened to the public thanks to the Virginia General Assembly. As part of the Commonwealth’s biennial budget, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District will receive a $4.75 million appropriation in the state budget over the next two years to effectively promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at already preserved battlefield sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
NEW MARKET, VA
rewind1051.com

Gas prices continue to fall in Virginia

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen over 11 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 41-hundred stations in Virginia, gas prices in Virginia are averaging $4.60 a gallon, which is nearly four cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still stand $1.66 a gallon higher than a year ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

July 4 proves deadly for motorcyclists on Virginia highways

RICHMOND – Preliminary reports indicate the 2022 Independence Day weekend proved deadly for nine individuals, to include three motorcyclists, across Virginia. The holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (July 1, 2022) and concluded at midnight on Monday (July 4, 2022) as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. During last year’s four-day Independence Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, there were 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
WANE-TV

WATCH: Visit decaying president monuments in Virginia

CROAKER, Va. (CBS) – On our nation’s 246th birthday, CBS News visited a monumental roadside attraction. The “accidental” tourist attraction can be found near Williamsburg– not in a museum, but in the wild. As nature takes its course, the presidential busts have decayed over the years.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school

By the time Libbie Roberts graduated from Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield County, she was what she described as a “full-blown addict.”. It had started with opioids, liberally prescribed by a family doctor to treat her softball-related injuries. Roberts still remembers the terrifying moment when, at 13, she realized she was dependent on the drugs.
minecreek.info

Battleflags of the Army of Northern Virginia

The battleflag of the Confederate States is easily one of the most recognizable symbols worldwide; indeed, many people believe it to have been the national flag of the Confederacy. This flag, in its myriad configurations, of which a very few examples are shown here, was the rallying point of one of the finest armies of the nineteenth century. It has about it today a mystique like no other, but unfortunately this symbol of a long defunct military organization has been associated with various radical political groups. Specimens exist in many southern state collections, and isolated examples may be seen in some northern museums, but, without a doubt, the repository of the finest collection of such battleflags is The Museum of the Confederacy in Richmond, Va.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

DMV Mileage Choice Program enrollment opens for Virginia drivers

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that they’ve opened enrollment for the DMV’s Mileage Choice Program. The Mileage Choice Program is an option for drivers of electric, hybrid, or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee, the release said.
VIRGINIA STATE

