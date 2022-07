AKRON, Ohio — Addition by subtraction is hardly a new concept, but it’s a novel one when it comes to the approaching Presidents Cup. That’s how U.S. captain Davis Love III assesses the landscape for the 14th edition of the biennial matches slated for September 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Players who may have been on his team or on Trevor Immelman’s International team are now ineligible because they have opted to compete on the LIV Golf series and have, by their actions, indicated their lack of interest in the matches.

