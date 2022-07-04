ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Hawkeyes make top 5 schools for 2023 twin defensive backs, Caden, Cameren Jenkins

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5hYR_0gUhtXUS00

Two is so much better than one. Iowa is still hoping there’s a twin billing in the future patrolling the Hawkeyes’ defensive backfield.

The Hawkeye coaching staff has reason to be optimistic, too. Twin defensive backs Caden Jenkins and Cameren Jenkins out of Lewisville High School in Texas both announced Iowa as one of their top five schools, respectively.

Caden Jenkins, a 6-foot-1, 165 pound cornerback in the 2023 class, revealed that his top five includes Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa, Oregon State and SMU. Meanwhile, Cameren Jenkins, a 6-foot-2, 175 pound safety in the 2023 class, revealed that his top five includes Grambling State, Iowa, Oregon State, SMU and UTSA.

If the pair is ultimately signing as a package deal, then that means that Iowa, Oregon State and SMU are the three schools that show up in both of the Jenkins twins’ final top five schools.

According to Rivals , Caden Jenkins is a three-star recruit, the nation’s No. 56 cornerback and the No. 85 player from Texas. Meanwhile, On3 rates Caden Jenkins as a three-star talent, the No. 74 cornerback and the No. 144 player from Texas.

According to On3 , Cameren Jenkins is a three-star safety, the No. 78 safety nationally and the No. 173 player from Texas. Rivals also lists Cameren Jenkins as a three-star recruit.

Below is a look at Caden and Cameren Jenkins’ junior season Hudl highlights at Lewisville High School, their complete recruiting profiles and a glance at Iowa’s full list of 2023 commits.

Caden Jenkins' recruiting profile

Rivals ranking:

  • Three-star recruit / No. 56 cornerback / No. 85 player from Texas
On3 ranking:
  • Three-star recruit / No. 74 cornerback / No. 144 player from Texas

Cameren Jenkins' recruiting profile

On3 ranking:

  • Three-star recruit / No. 78 safety / No. 173 player from Texas
Rivals ranking:
  • Three-star recruit

Caden Jenkins' Vitals

Hometown Lewisville, Texas
Projected Position CB
Height 6-1
Weight 165
Class 2023

Cameren Jenkins' Vitals

Hometown Lewisville, Texas
Projected Position S
Height 6-2
Weight 175
Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 4
  • Visited on April 16

Caden Jenkins' top five schools

  • Iowa
  • Arkansas
  • Baylor
  • Oregon State
  • SMU

Cameren Jenkins' top five schools

  • Iowa
  • Grambling State
  • Oregon State
  • SMU
  • UTSA

Social media

https://twitter.com/cadenjenkins8/status/1489685506795442180?s=20&t=RjTNZek6VU9jjQxoT72FzQ https://twitter.com/cadenjenkins8/status/1544057489947230210?s=20&t=RjTNZek6VU9jjQxoT72FzQ https://twitter.com/1Cameren/status/1489684968502710279?s=20&t=RjTNZek6VU9jjQxoT72FzQ https://twitter.com/1Cameren/status/1544060809264914432?s=20&t=XgdJIBDJa3Z_9L6f5ok3tA [listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
dmagazine.com

The Housing Boom that Won’t Go Bust

It’s been a decade now. Ever since 2012, one hot housing market has followed another. At the start of this year, the hotness went from habanero to ghost pepper level. In the entire Dallas area, prices were up 22 percent this spring over the same time in 2021. In Collin County, prices surged even higher, increasing 32.7 percent from April 2021. The median price for a home there now is an eye-popping $550,000.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas ISD Announces Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Dallas ISD announced its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 of seven members, including former superintendent Michael Hinojosa and 1968 Hillcrest High School graduate Jerry Heidenreich. Hinojosa is entering the Athletic Hall of Fame for his work as a student-athlete, coach, and administrator — including a 13-year, two-stint tenure...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
State
Arkansas State
Local
Iowa Football
Narcity USA

These 2 Texas Cities Ranked In The Top 10 Of America’s Best BBQ

Texas is generally known as one of the United State's ultimate destinations for finding some scrumptious barbecue, along with Tennessee and North Carolina. But which state really owns the title of the best BBQ in America? According to LawnStarter's food experts, Missouri should be at the top of our minds when it comes to our favorite food.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes#Recruiting#American Football#Lewisville High School#Smu#Utsa#Hudl
Dallas Observer

The Londoner is Headed Back to Dallas and a Rebooted Mockingbird Station

Last summer, Trinity Hall at Mockingbird Station pulled a classic Irish goodbye after 20 years in the space, sneaking out the backdoor without a word of warning. Now a longtime local British pub is taking over the space, as the Lakewood Advocate recently reported. The Londoner Pub is scheduled to...
DALLAS, TX
texasgop.org

2022 Texas GOP Platform Released

The Republican Party of Texas released its 2022 platform today. The final platform is the culmination of work by grassroots delegates who are the lifeblood of the Texas Republican Party. The 2022 platform adopted all planks presented in the Committee Report at the statewide convention, plus 2 planks presented on the floor of the convention.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Target Planning New Massive Shipping Hub in DFW

Fort Worth will be home to a new shipping hub for Target.Ryan Parker/Unsplash. A new Fort Worth warehouse project has landed a major tenant. The warehouse is a 1.24 million-square-foot industrial building on Insterstate 35W at Westport Parkway. Dallas News reports that the new warehouse is a project from Hillwood.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CandysDirt

A Luxurious White Rock Valley Timeless Traditional

White Rock Valley is one of Lake Highland’s most beautiful areas. Nestled next to Flagpole Hill’s 107 acres, it’s as if the parkland wraps the neighborhood in a warm hug. Living here is about as close as you can get to nature in Dallas and still live in luxury.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy