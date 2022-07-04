ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

After death of David Hammer, law calls for governor to pick new DA in Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties

By Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1To8SG_0gUhtUqH00

Following the death Sunday of David Hammer, who recently won the district attorney race for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, Oklahoma state law appears to call for the governor to appoint a new top prosecutor for District 23.

While earning more than 58% of the vote, Hammer, 47, handily defeated embattled incumbent Allan Grubb and Tanya Roland, each fellow Republicans, in the June 28 election.

Five days later, Hammer’s family announced his death on social media. Sources told The Oklahoman that Hammer died from a heart attack.

Hammer pledged to make trust and transparency the hallmarks of his office, saying "citizens deserve to have complete confidence in how public monies are being managed and spent with no excuses."

Hammer was slated to take office in January. With Grubb expected to serve out his term, a vacancy wouldn’t arise until the new year.

Oklahoma law requires the governor to fill the vacancy through an appointment.

According to Title 26 of state law, which concerns elections:

“In the event a deceased candidate is certified by the appropriate Election Board as having won an election, a vacancy in the office shall occur upon the date the candidate would have taken office, and the vacancy shall be filled in the manner prescribed by law.”

County election boards met July 1 to certify their elections.

Title 19 of state law, which concerns counties and county officers, says whenever the office of district attorney shall be vacated “by reason of resignation or death of the district attorney, the Governor of the State of Oklahoma shall appoint a qualified person to serve the balance of the unexpired term of said office.”

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is vying to be re-elected to a second term in the November election against Democrat Joy Hofmeister.

Stitt recently has made district attorney appointments.

On Oct. 13, he announced the appointment of Larry Edwards to serve as district attorney for District 15 in Muskogee County. Edwards’ appointment fills the vacancy created by Orvil Loge’s resignation.

Two months earlier, in August, Stitt announced the appointment of Kyle Cabelka as the district attorney for District 5, which covers Comanche and Cotton Counties.

Cabelka’s appointment filled the vacancy created when Fred C. Smith retired.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Lincoln County, OK
Government
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
County
Lincoln County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Pottawatomie County, OK
Government
KOCO

New Norman mayor steps into first official day in office

NORMAN, Okla. — A new mayor in Norman stepped into his first official day in office. Norman is the state’s third most populous city and Mayor Larry Heikkila said he’s been at work since he won the position of mayor but now things are in full swing.
NORMAN, OK
5newsonline.com

Oklahoma lawmaker assessing wrongful conviction policy with proposed study

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Wednesday, June 29, the House minority caucus chair filed an interim study proposal to examine compensation for wrongful criminal convictions. Representative Cyndi Munson, D-OKC, says she plans to use the proposed study to evaluate current laws and procedures regarding financial and non-financial compensations to individuals who are wrongfully convicted and subsequently wrongfully incarcerated.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State Question 820 moves recreational marijuana closer to ballot

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More than 164,000 signatures will be turned over to the Oklahoma Secretary of State Tuesday in support of State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21 if passed. SQ 820 would amend the state constitution making recreational marijuana a right. Supporters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Grand Lake drowning victim named, motorcycle fatality, Missouri representative resigns and Oklahoma moves to execute

EUCHA, Ok. – Authorities release the identity of the man who drowned at the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake over the weekend. Officials say the man, Brexten Green, was a student at Emporia State University in Kansas. The university says Green, originally from Cashion, Oklahoma, was a sophomore and a wide receiver on the football team. Authorities say Green was cliff jumping into the water and did not resurface. For more information on this story, click on the link.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
Person
Kevin Stitt
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma alligator study beginning notes Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native alligators have always lived. Alligators are not invading the Joplin-area region. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south. The Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation Note they have kicked off two alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Governor#Republicans#Lincoln#Election Board
oklahomawatch.org

Long Story Short: When Law Enforcement Came for Epic Founders

Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: When Law Enforcement Came for Epic Founders. Jennifer Palmer reports on the arrests of Epic Charter Schools’ founders on allegations of financial crimes; Keaton Ross reports on the passage of Oklahoma County’s $260 million bond proposal to build a new jail; Lionel Ramos previews his story about changes in state unemployment law. Ted Streuli hosts episode 24 of season 2.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

More than 1,000 without power east of Tulsa

More than 1,000 are currently without power east of Tulsa. According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), the outage started at 5:54 p.m. due to an equipment problem. PSO is currently working to rectify the problem. PSO expects power to return within the next 5 hours. A map of...
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy