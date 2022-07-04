ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Man drowns at NC beach, officials urge caution post-storm

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Landscape view down a beach boardwalk to the ocean (Getty Images)

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance.

A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR.

Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead.

The town says the deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas.

Officials say the water remains unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated overnight.

