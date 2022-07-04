DP World Tour suspensions temporarily stayed for Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui, Justin Harding, which could allow them to play in 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LIV Golf Series golfers Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding just might play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after all.

The three golfers are members of the upstart LIV circuit and subsequently were suspended by the DP World Tour. However, on Monday, DP Tour officials sent an update that read in part: “following a hearing Monday before HHJ Sycamore CBE, appointed by Sport Resolutions (UK), suspensions imposed on Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding have been temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals by an Appeal Panel in due course.”

The Scottish Open is being co-sanctioned for the first time by the DP World Tour as well as the PGA Tour, a move that a part of a bigger strategic alliance between the two bodies. Both tours have banned players for joining the LIV circuit.

Keith Pelley, the CEO of the DP World Tour, was participating in the first day of the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland on Monday. When reached for comment, he said: “Out of respect for JP and Noreen McManus, their wonderful Pro-Am and the outstanding fundraising they undertake on behalf of charities in the west of Ireland, I will not be giving a detailed response on this matter right now.”

He expressed disappointment in the outcome of the hearing and said his tour will abide by the decision but also noted that “this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.”

Pelley went on to concede that the field for the Scottish Open will be updated, if necessary.

“The make-up of the field for the Genesis Scottish Open will be advised in due course, but based on this decision the field size will increase beyond 156.

“We will make further comment on this in due course, but not during our time at Adare Manor.”

The JP McManus Pro-Am concludes Tuesday at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. The Scottish Open is set to begin Thursday morning.