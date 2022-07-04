ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

DP World Tour suspensions temporarily stayed for Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui, Justin Harding, which could allow them to play in 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LIV Golf Series golfers Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding just might play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after all.

The three golfers are members of the upstart LIV circuit and subsequently were suspended by the DP World Tour. However, on Monday, DP Tour officials sent an update that read in part: “following a hearing Monday before HHJ Sycamore CBE, appointed by Sport Resolutions (UK), suspensions imposed on Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding have been temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals by an Appeal Panel in due course.”

The Scottish Open is being co-sanctioned for the first time by the DP World Tour as well as the PGA Tour, a move that a part of a bigger strategic alliance between the two bodies. Both tours have banned players for joining the LIV circuit.

Keith Pelley, the CEO of the DP World Tour, was participating in the first day of the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland on Monday. When reached for comment, he said: “Out of respect for JP and Noreen McManus, their wonderful Pro-Am and the outstanding fundraising they undertake on behalf of charities in the west of Ireland, I will not be giving a detailed response on this matter right now.”

He expressed disappointment in the outcome of the hearing and said his tour will abide by the decision but also noted that “this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.”

Pelley went on to concede that the field for the Scottish Open will be updated, if necessary.

“The make-up of the field for the Genesis Scottish Open will be advised in due course, but based on this decision the field size will increase beyond 156.

“We will make further comment on this in due course, but not during our time at Adare Manor.”

The JP McManus Pro-Am concludes Tuesday at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. The Scottish Open is set to begin Thursday morning.

Photos: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Bill Murray, more at 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland

The JP McManus Pro-Am is a two-day, 36-hole charitable event which has raised more than $145 million in its previous five stagings. Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, site of the 2027 Ryder Cup, is the setting for the pro-am which features some of the game’s top stars, men and women, as well as leaders of industry, musicians, actors and comedians.
LIV Golf squabble reaches the courts: 3 players granted spots in Scottish Open

Litigation over the controversial LIV Golf league has officially begun — and the defectors have scored their first victory. According to a release from the DP World Tour, the suspensions of Ian Poulter, Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegui have been temporarily stayed as their case works its way through the appeals process in U.K. courts. The trio of players were among those suspended and fined by the DP World Tour last month after they competed in the LIV Golf Invitational in London without a conflicting event release form. They will now be eligible to compete in this week's Scottish Open.
Rules Guy: If your partner asks you to mark your ball in the fairway, do you have to replace it their divot?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we've got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He's got all the answers. Upon reaching our drives, my playing partner and I found that our golf balls were touching and perfectly lined up toward the hole. My ball was in front, so I marked it. His approach produced a massive divot; to replace my ball in its original spot would have meant being in this newly created divot. I claimed I was entitled to a free drop, he said I wasn't. Who was right? —Brick Rigden, Parkville, Mo.
Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau on rumours his deal is $125m? "A little low"

Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed reports are "somewhat close" his LIV Golf contract is allegedly worth $125million. The 28-year-old was announced as a LIV Golf signee during the Saudi-backed series' opening event at Centurion Club just outside of London a few weeks ago. Last week the 2020 U.S....
Horschel: A lot of LIV players are liars, hypocrites

Billy Horschel is done holding his tongue after a recent spate of statements from LIV Golf players. "There's a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren't telling the truth, that are lying about some things. ... I can't stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it, as I have been in the past," he told reporters, according to Sky Sports News.
Jordan Spieth disqualified at JP McManus Pro-Am

Two days ago, recordings showed Jordan Spieth practising at Lahinch Golf Club at the start of his Scottish Open/Open Championship stint, this time with the closest spectator being a goat!. Monday saw the start of the JP McManus Pro-Am, a star-studded event held at the Adare Manor, host of the...
Tiger Woods Shoots 77 in Ireland Pro-Am; First Public Round Since PGA in May

Tiger Woods shot 77 on Monday in the opening round of the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland, where an all-star lineup of pros showed up for the charity event. Woods was playing golf in public for the first time since a third-round 79 at the PGA Championship in May, where he withdrew prior to the final round. It was also his first time playing golf in Europe since he missed the cut at the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush.
Judge issues stay for Ian Poulter, others to play Genesis Scottish Open

ADARE, Ireland – Ian Poulter and two other DP World Tour members who had been barred from playing this week's Scottish Open will get their chance to compete at The Renaissance Club after all. A judge appointed by Sport Resolutions, a U.K.-based, non-profit global arbitrator, granted stays for...
Billy Horschel furious with "lying" LIV Golf players: "Leave us alone!"

"Tired" Billy Horschel slammed the LIV Golf players in a passionate defence of the established tours as he urged the defectors to "just leave us alone". Horschel spoke to the media ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club where he hit out at some of the rationale given by some of the "rebels".
Golfers in BUST-UP with dog walker at UK golf club

A number of Scottish golfers are said to have been coming more and more into conflict with post-lockdown runners and ramblers, according to a report in The Times. The publication has identified several incidents at golf clubs in the country where disputes are happening as a result of people either failing to clear up after their pets on the course, or joggers simply not leaving the fairway when golfers are about to hit their tee shots.
Xander Schauffele wins JP McManus Pro-Am as Tiger Woods struggles in first event since PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele is officially on a heater. The 11th-ranked player in the world backed up his win at the Travelers Championship with a victory at the JP McManus Pro-Am. The event took place Monday and Tuesday at Adare Manor in Ireland, which will host the 2027 Ryder Cup, and featured a number of the world's best, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods and more.
