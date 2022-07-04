‘You have to live your life;’Community celebrates July 4 festivals in wake of Illinois mass shooting

MORAINE — At least six people were killed and about two dozen others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted during a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb Monday.

The mass shooting happened as Americans all over the country come together to celebrate.

People ended the long holiday weekend at celebrations across the Miami Valley, but as with any large-scale event, safety is top of mind — especially after the Highland Park mass shooting.

“When I hear about it and when I read about It, I’m like I want to stay home but then I’m like you have to live your life,” Dani Carroll of Huber Heights said.

Amy Keeton of Fairborn agreed.

“It does make me a little anxious with my little boy in a wheelchair. I want to make sure he’s protected but I also don’t want to live my life in fear,” Keeton said.

At Monday’s events in Beavercreek and Moraine, there were officers and deputies patrolling on bikes, golf carts and on foot.

They said they keep what happened in Highland Park in mind.

“We want to keep that in mind that , that’s always a possibility,” Sgt. Andrew Parish with the Moraine Police Department told News Center 7.

That’s why he said people should speak up if they ever notice anything that doesn’t seem right.

“Our message for the attendees, for the community, for the citizens that are coming: always need to be on your guard and I always say that if you see something you need to say something,” Parish said.

With dozens of events scheduled for the Miami Valley this summer, some aren’t letting the shooting stop them.

“I’m just going to keep going out, keep going to things, not let the bad guys win,” Brian Harris of Beavercreek said.

