Moraine, OH

‘You have to live your life;’Community celebrates July 4 festivals in wake of Illinois mass shooting

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
MORAINE — At least six people were killed and about two dozen others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted during a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb Monday.

The mass shooting happened as Americans all over the country come together to celebrate.

People ended the long holiday weekend at celebrations across the Miami Valley, but as with any large-scale event, safety is top of mind — especially after the Highland Park mass shooting.

“When I hear about it and when I read about It, I’m like I want to stay home but then I’m like you have to live your life,” Dani Carroll of Huber Heights said.

Amy Keeton of Fairborn agreed.

“It does make me a little anxious with my little boy in a wheelchair. I want to make sure he’s protected but I also don’t want to live my life in fear,” Keeton said.

At Monday’s events in Beavercreek and Moraine, there were officers and deputies patrolling on bikes, golf carts and on foot.

They said they keep what happened in Highland Park in mind.

“We want to keep that in mind that , that’s always a possibility,” Sgt. Andrew Parish with the Moraine Police Department told News Center 7.

That’s why he said people should speak up if they ever notice anything that doesn’t seem right.

“Our message for the attendees, for the community, for the citizens that are coming: always need to be on your guard and I always say that if you see something you need to say something,” Parish said.

With dozens of events scheduled for the Miami Valley this summer, some aren’t letting the shooting stop them.

“I’m just going to keep going out, keep going to things, not let the bad guys win,” Brian Harris of Beavercreek said.

In the midst of chaotic shooting, strangers save a young boy

CHICAGO — (AP) — A woman — stunned and speechless in the chaos of a July 4 parade massacre — walked up to Greg Ring and handed him a 2-year-old boy, covered in blood. Ring had fled the scene in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park with his wife and three children to an area behind a popular pancake house.
Little Miami Middle School mourns loss of beloved custodian

MORROW, Ohio — The Little Miami Middle School community is mourning the loss of their beloved custodian. The school posted to Facebook announcing the untimely death of beloved custodian Robin Gredig who died on July 5. The school said they're devastated by his passing and sent their condolences to...
Teen injured by firework in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood police are investigating what led up to a teen being injured by a firework. Police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a male teenager who had been injured by a firework. The incident happened on Myron Avenue, but...
Fun times in Springfield, the Antique Capital of the Midwest

It’s not something I thought our family would enjoy – but turns out I was wrong. We absolutely loved it!. Going antiquing is a lot like going thrifting, except instead of sifting through old clothes, you are poring over vintage collectibles and other household items. I can’t tell...
Family of 10 displaced after Fairfield house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Ten people, including eight children, were displaced after a house fire in Fairfield early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a garage in the 400 block of Loren Lane. The homeowners told FOX19 NOW they heard a knock at their door around 1 a.m. from two...
2-year-old's parents killed in Highland Park shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The parents of a young child were two of the victims in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among the seven people killed during Monday's massacre, Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukrich told ABC News. The couple leaves behind their 2-year-old son, Aiden McCarthy, who was separated from his parents during the shooting. The toddler was later reunited with his grandparents, according to Neukrich.
Dayton CBC in critical need of blood

DAYTON — The Community Blood Center is facing a critical need for Type O Blood following the Fourth of July weekend, according to a news release Tuesday. Usage outpaced collections of Type O blood during the holiday weekend, the CBC said. The Dayton CBC operated on special hours Sunday, July 3, but there were no collections Monday, July 4.
6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — (AP) — A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding 24 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area.
This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

