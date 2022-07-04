Residents upset over water leaking from roof of lobby

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,975 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Anne Aransaenz. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Perched on the 36th floor of the Iconic "One Beacon Court" Condominium, this spectacular large 5 room corner home offers breathtaking vistas of the expanse of Central Park and the New York City skyline, from every room, stretching from the Hudson River to the East River. One Beacon Court was designed by renowned architect Cesar Pelli and the beautiful Interiors by Jacques Granges. Part of the interiors of 36A were customized by world renowned architect Peter Marino. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Building features: Private Courtyard, a beautiful and just renovated Fitness Center on the 29th floor, with individual massage and treatment rooms, a business and dining room with catering kitchen, a children's playroom. The Beacon court is one of Manhattan's most luxurious buildings that boasts a beautiful lobby, and quintessential 24 hour service, including concierge, valet and 24 hr doorman.
