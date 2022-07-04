ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Residents upset over water leaking from roof of lobby

pix11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrownsville Building has "chronic leaks" residents said, including in the lobby. Residents upset over water leaking from roof of lobby. Brooklyn apartment building has ‘chronic leaks,’ …. Teenager arrested in Newark shooting that injured …. NYPD: 52...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Gun recovered from Highland Park massacre suspect was reportedly picked up at Lake Villa shop

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) -- The CBS 2 investigators have been tracking the weapons purchased by the gunman in the July 4th Highland Park parade massacre. That search sent CBS 2 investigator Dave Savini to the Red Dot Arms store Lake Villa store. We are told at least one of the five guns recovered from suspected gunman Bobby Crimo was legally picked up at Red Dot Arms - possibly the one used in the shooting. That gun - a high-powered rifle was reportedly purchased online from another store in another state and then legally shipped to Red Dot Arms for pickup, since Crimo had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card. We called the Red Dot Arms store and asked them about it. All an employee would say is they aren't saying anything more on the subject. Savini also then visited the store, and an employee said they had no comment.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park Smoothie Bowl shop owners thanked after rushing July 4th paradegoers to safety

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- For hours on after the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a local business owner held frightened paradegoers in her smoothie shop – some of them children. Matt and Lindsay Meltzer, owners of the Bright Bowls smoothie bowl shop at 777 Central Ave., took CBS 2's Charlie De Mar back to that day of horror – and explained how they kept everyone safe and at ease. People who were lined up along Central Avenue to watch the parade funneled into the Meltzers' shop. The Meltzers helped countless strangers hide for hours. They don't consider what...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Eater

Old-School Steakhouse Chain Bobby Van’s Is Closing Its FiDi Location

Old-school chain steakhouse Bobby Van’s on Broad Street in the Financial District is closing Thursday, an employee confirms. The restaurant, open since 2006, is one of several in the New York City area, which has included Bobby Van’s Steakhouses in Midtown, at East 54th Street, near Park Avenue, and Bobby Van’s 230 Park next to Grand Central. According to Google and company websites, closed locations appear to include BV Burger at E. 45th and Bobby Van’s Grill in JFK Airport, which may also be closed. Eater has reached out to Bobby Van’s for more information.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Eater

NYC Hot Dog Royalty Papaya King Faces Possible Demolition

The original Papaya King, an Upper East Side institution, known for its snappy hot dogs and tropical drinks, may be facing demolishment, Patch reports. According to the local news publication, paperwork was filed this week by Extell — the developers behind what is known as Billionaire’s Row — to knock down the low-rise building located at 171-179 East 86th Street. Patch reports the building, located at the corner of East 86th Street and Third Avenue, was first purchased last fall for $21 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 1,975 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $7.2 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,975 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Anne Aransaenz. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Perched on the 36th floor of the Iconic "One Beacon Court" Condominium, this spectacular large 5 room corner home offers breathtaking vistas of the expanse of Central Park and the New York City skyline, from every room, stretching from the Hudson River to the East River. One Beacon Court was designed by renowned architect Cesar Pelli and the beautiful Interiors by Jacques Granges. Part of the interiors of 36A were customized by world renowned architect Peter Marino. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Building features: Private Courtyard, a beautiful and just renovated Fitness Center on the 29th floor, with individual massage and treatment rooms, a business and dining room with catering kitchen, a children's playroom. The Beacon court is one of Manhattan's most luxurious buildings that boasts a beautiful lobby, and quintessential 24 hour service, including concierge, valet and 24 hr doorman.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Beast

Woman Pushing Stroller Shot Dead on New York City’s Upper East Side: Cops

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while walking through the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday night, police said. The woman was pushing a stroller when she was attacked, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams’ office. A man approached her from behind, shot her once in the head, then ran from the scene, authorities told CBS New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Gun Violence#Brownsville#Violent Crime#Health#Nj Gun
Complex

Suspect Arrested After Footage Shows Man Throwing Homeless Woman Onto Subway Tracks

A male suspect is in custody after he was allegedly caught on camera throwing a homeless woman onto the MTA subway tracks at a Bronx train station in New York City. As reported by CBS New York and Reuters, the NYPD recommended Bronx resident Theodore Ellis, 30, be charged with assault and reckless endangerment, though the charges will be finalized once the case is handed off to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.
BRONX, NY
American Songwriter

Man Arrested for Harassing Taylor Swift, Attempting to Break Into Her New York City Apartment

New York City Police arrested a person accused of stalking and threatening Taylor Swift near her Manhattan apartment on two separate occasions in early 2022. Joshua Christian, 35, of Brooklyn, New York was charged with stalking and trespassing, according to a report by the New York City Police Department (NYPD), allegedly yelling over the intercom in Swift’s building and harassing the singer. When he broke into the building, he was confronted by security and fled on foot. Christian was previously arrested in June after he threatened to harm Swift if she wouldn’t be with him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Upper East Side shooting: Azsia Johnson reported domestic violence but police ‘failed’ her, says mom

Azsia Johnson, the young mother who was shot and killed while pushing her three-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City, had reportedly made multiple domestic violence complaints to police prior to her execution-style murder.Ms Johnson’s heartbroken mother accused the police of failing to protect her 20-year-old daughter from her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend, with investigators now searching for the baby’s father as a person of interest in her slaying.Ms Johnson – an aspiring nurse and mother-of-two – was walking with her infant near 95th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper East Side at around 8.30pm on Wednesday...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Man Arrested For Shooting Azsia Johnson Execution Style As She Pushed Baby Stroller In New York City

A man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot a woman while she was pushing a baby in a stroller in New York City. Azsia Johnson, 20, was walking in Manhattan on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street on June 29 when she was reportedly approached by her child’s father, 22-year-old Isaac Argro, and shot in the head execution-style around 8:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy