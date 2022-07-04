Senior Send-Off – Edison’s Noah Bennett
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.
On this edition, we honor Thomas A. Edison’s Noah Bennett. Bennett played football for the Spartans and was a nominee for the Ernie Davis Award. Noah will play sprint football for Mansfield University and will major in liberal arts.
If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.
