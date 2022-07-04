ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: Deadly listeria outbreak linked to ice cream

By Sarah Doiron
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tied a Florida-based ice cream company to a nationwide listeria outbreak .

The CDC believes Big Olaf Creamery, a brand of ice cream only sold in Florida, may be to blame. Of the 17 people interviewed by the CDC, 14 reported eating ice cream before experiencing symptoms.

Six of those 14 people, according to the CDC, mentioned Big Olaf Creamery by name, or a location known to serve that specific brand of ice cream.

Nearly two dozen people from 10 states have been sickened, according to the CDC, with the bulk of them being reported in Florida. The CDC said one person has died, and a pregnant woman lost her fetus.

The first cases were reported back in January, but have continued through June, when two more people became sick.

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning. The CDC said all but one of the 23 infected people were hospitalized.

The CDC said Big Olaf Creamery is contacting all known retail locations and businesses to recommend against selling their ice cream until further notice. Anyone who purchased Big Olaf Creamery ice cream is urged not to eat it and to instead throw it away.

Big Olaf Creamery said in a statement that while the company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, “it is only speculation” that their ice cream is the culprit.

“Our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases,” the statement reads. “Nothing has been proven.”

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

While it can be treated with antibiotics, listeria is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

