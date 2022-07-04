Firework cause of Hutchinson house fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A firework is the apparent cause of a house fire Monday in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of N. Baker St.
The department said the cause was due to a firework.
Here is a list of safety tips provided by the Kansas State Fire Marshal:
- Always ignite outdoors
- Have an adult supervise all fireworks activities
- Have a water supply nearby
- Light from a solid, flat and stable platform
- Light only one firework at a time
- Make sure fireworks debris is cooled off completely before disposing
- Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place
- Use a long-handled lighter
- Only use fireworks purchased and/or approved by your town and/or county
Comments / 0